Vectrus Announces Strong Second Quarter Results; Increases Revenue and Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) announced strong second quarter 2021 financial results.

"Our second quarter results are demonstrative of Vectrus' ability to provide mission critical and rapid response converged solutions across all time zones and operational environments," said Chuck Prow, Chief Executive Officer of Vectrus.

"During the quarter, revenue grew 40% year-over-year, with organic revenue growth of 21%," said Prow. "Our strong organic revenue growth in the quarter was driven partly by the successful performance and execution of a task order to support an important training initiative based in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as achieving full operational capability under our new LOGCAP V CENTCOM task order in Iraq."

"Our adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter was strong, reaching 5.6%," said Prow. "Our year-to-date adjusted EBITDA margin is 5.2%, which is driven in part by the continued focus on operationalizing our enterprise performance improvement initiatives and demonstrates Vectrus' ability to expand margins over time."

"LOGCAP V continues to gain momentum and during the quarter we successfully achieved full operational capability in Iraq," said Prow. "This transition represents a significant milestone for Vectrus and our employees that worked around the clock in challenging environments to ensure client success. We look forward to serving as the Army's preferred source for base operations support and sustainment services in Iraq over the next several years."

Prow continued, "In terms of INDOPACOM, we are experiencing growth executing task orders to support mission requirements in the region. We expect growth to continue as we ramp up operations in Kwajalein and become fully operational by mid-2022."

"We are also continuing to execute client campaigns by inserting innovative technology-based solutions into infrastructure and creating value through mission effectiveness and cost reduction," said Prow. "In the second quarter, we were awarded a position on the U.S. Navy Supply Systems Command Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award IDIQ Contract2 (WEXMAC). WEXMAC provides worldwide expeditionary supplies and services to support humanitarian and disaster relief, military exercises, and contingencies in 22 geographic regions. This award builds on our position under the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Global Contingency Services Multiple Award IDIQ Contract II, which has been an instrumental part of our Navy campaign. Importantly, WEXMAC represents another avenue to access this important client and we see significant opportunity to leverage Vectrus' geographic positioning to support future opportunities under this new contract."

"Additionally, we continue to focus on advancing our presence with the Air Force and in the second quarter won two new firm-fixed-price task orders valued at $40 million to provide installation and other support services, which were awarded under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V, or AFCAP V, which is a $6.4 billion IDIQ contract vehicle that provides contingency planning, deploying, training, and equipping of forces; emergency and contingency construction; and logistics and commodities and services," said Prow.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Second quarter 2021 revenue of $470.8 million was up $134.8 million year-on-year or 40.1% as compared to the same period last year. Revenue grew by $64.4 million year-over-year as a result of the two acquisitions on December 31, 2020 and grew $70.4 million organically.

Operating income was $22.6 million or 4.8% margin. Adjusted operating income1 was $25.0 million or 5.3% margin.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $26.6 million or 5.6% margin. "Margin improved 360 basis points year-over-year in the second quarter and 210 basis points year-to-date," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Our strong first half results were driven by the ongoing execution of our enterprise performance improvement initiatives, recent acquisitions, our team's success converting certain cost-plus components of a contract to fixed price and continued focus on prudently managing our cost structure. We remain focused on transforming Vectrus into a higher margin business and our second quarter and year-to-date performance reflects our ability to expand margins over time."

Fully diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.35 as compared to $0.09 cents in the same period last year. Adjusted diluted EPS1, which adds back amortization of acquired intangible assets, was $1.52 for the quarter, as compared to $0.31 cents in the prior year. The increase in diluted EPS was driven by the company's improved operating performance and two recent acquisitions.

Lynch continued, "Our results year-to-date are representative of Vectrus' ability to generate substantial growth and earnings power. The second quarter results demonstrate our organic ability and how our strategic acquisitions are transforming the company into a higher value, growth-oriented platform. Our thoughtful deployment of capital is adding value from both an operational and financial perspective and we believe our strong balance sheet positions Vectrus to pursue future opportunities that align with our strategy and increase shareholder value."

Cash provided by operating activities through July 2, 2021 was $14.0 million. Operating cash flow decreased year on year primarily due to the CARES Act Benefit in Q2'20 of $13 million in addition to the working capital requirements associated with several new program phase-ins.

Net debt at July 2, 2021 was $105.2 million, up $100.4 million from July 3, 2020. Total debt at July 2, 2021 was $175.0 million, up $107.5 million from $67.5 million at July 3, 2020. Both net and total debt were up due to the acquisitions of Zenetex and HHB on December 31, 2020. Cash at quarter-end was $69.8 million. Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 1.76x.

Total backlog as of July 2, 2021 was $4.9 billion and funded backlog was $1.3 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.2x as of July 2, 2021.

Increasing 2021 Revenue and EPS Guidance

Lynch continued, "In light of our strong year-to-date performance, we are increasing the revenue and diluted EPS guidance ranges." Guidance for 2021 is as follows:

$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts 2020

Actual 2021 Guidance 2021

Mid-Point 2021

Mid-Point

vs 2020 Revenue $1,396 $1,745 to $1,780 $1,762 26.2% Operating Income Margin 3.1% 3.7% to 3.9% 3.8% 70 bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 4.0% 4.8% to 5.0% 4.9% 90 bps Earnings Per Share $3.14 $3.87 to $4.18 $4.02 28.0% Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $3.36 $4.76 to $5.07 $4.92 46.4% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $64.1 $58.0 to $65.0 $61.5 (4.1%)

Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

About Vectrus

For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT mission support, engineering and digital integration, security, or maintenance, repair, and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes approximately 9,200 employees spanning 206 locations in 27 countries. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



July 2,

July 3,

July 2,

July 3, (In thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue

$ 470,845



$ 336,063



$ 904,849



$ 687,797

Cost of revenue

422,660



311,817



816,308



631,510

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

25,605



21,816



49,427



41,374

Operating income

22,580



2,430



39,114



14,913

Interest expense, net

(2,253)



(1,346)



(4,186)



(3,048)

Income from operations before income taxes

20,327



1,084



34,928



11,865

Income tax (benefit) expense

4,393



(27)



6,946



2,086

Net income

$ 15,934



$ 1,111



$ 27,982



$ 9,779



















Earnings per share















Basic

$ 1.36



$ 0.10



$ 2.40



$ 0.84

Diluted

$ 1.35



$ 0.09



$ 2.37



$ 0.83

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

11,715



11,607



11,681



11,575

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

11,828



11,745



11,823



11,742



VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





July 2,

December 31, (In thousands, except share information)

2021

2020 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 69,803



$ 66,949

Restricted cash

—



1,778

Receivables

353,813



314,959

Other current assets

27,594



24,702

Total current assets

451,210



408,388

Property, plant, and equipment, net

22,612



22,573

Goodwill

317,608



339,702

Intangible assets, net

68,818



48,105

Right-of-use assets

26,997



18,718

Other non-current assets

8,902



6,325

Total non-current assets

444,937



435,423

Total Assets

$ 896,147



$ 843,811

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 175,002



$ 159,586

Compensation and other employee benefits

90,646



79,568

Short-term debt

9,800



8,600

Other accrued liabilities

41,223



40,657

Total current liabilities

316,671



288,411

Long-term debt, net

163,997



168,751

Deferred tax liability

39,709



39,386

Other non-current liabilities

42,946



42,325

Total non-current liabilities

246,652



250,462

Total liabilities

563,323



538,873

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,724,430 and 11,624,717 shares

issued and outstanding as of July 2, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

117



116

Additional paid in capital

84,650



82,823

Retained earnings

250,008



222,026

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,951)



(27)

Total shareholders' equity

332,824



304,938

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 896,147



$ 843,811



VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Six Months Ended



July 2,

July 3, (In thousands)

2021

2020 Operating activities







Net income

$ 27,982



$ 9,779

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense

3,097



1,971

Amortization of intangible assets

4,891



2,028

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

60



—

Stock-based compensation

4,923



5,411

Amortization of debt issuance costs

463



193

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

(38,882)



9,429

Other assets

(4,063)



(7,938)

Accounts payable

18,784



(6,021)

Deferred taxes

370



(2,735)

Compensation and other employee benefits

11,285



7,037

Other liabilities

(14,884)



15,252

Net cash provided by operating activities

14,026



34,406

Investing activities







Purchases of capital assets and intangibles

(4,833)



(2,246)

Proceeds from the disposition of assets

16



—

Business acquisition purchase price adjustment

262



—

Contribution to join venture

(1,846)



—

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,401)



(2,246)

Financing activities







Repayments of long-term debt

(4,000)



(3,000)

Proceeds from revolver

215,000



144,000

Repayments of revolver

(215,000)



(144,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

113



59

Payments of debt issuance costs

(17)



—

Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation

(2,272)



(1,873)

Net cash used in financing activities

(6,176)



(4,814)

Exchange rate effect on cash

(373)



55

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,076



27,401

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of year

68,727



35,318

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period

$ 69,803



$ 62,719











Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Interest paid

$ 3,111



$ 2,527

Income taxes paid

$ 5,747



$ 70

Purchase of capital assets on account

$ 618



$ 447



Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income, and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue. Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Organic revenue is defined as revenue, adjusted to exclude revenue from acquired companies.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)



















($ in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended July 2, 2021 As Reported

M&A Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

Three Months Ended July 2, 2021 As Reported - Adjusted





















Revenue

$ 470,845



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 470,845

Growth

40.1 %













40.1 % Operating income

$ 22,580



$ —



$ 21



$ 2,436



$ 25,037

Operating margin

4.8 %













5.3 %





















Interest expense, net

$ (2,253)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (2,253)























Income from operations before income taxes

$ 20,327



$ —



$ 21



$ 2,436



$ 22,784























Income tax expense

$ 4,393



$ —



$ 4



$ 463



$ 4,860

Income tax rate

21.6 %













21.3 %





















Net income

$ 15,934



$ —



$ 17



$ 1,973



$ 17,924























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,828















11,828























Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.35



$ —



$ —



$ 0.17



$ 1.52























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)



















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended July 2, 2021 As Reported

M&A Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

Three Months Ended July 2, 2021 As Reported - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 22,580



$ —



$ 21



$ 2,436



$ 25,037























Add:



















Depreciation and amortization

$ 3,991



$ —



$ —



$ (2,436)



$ 1,555























EBITDA

$ 26,571



$ —



$ 21



$ —



$ 26,592

EBITDA Margin

5.6 %













5.6 %



Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)



















($ in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended July 3, 2020 As Reported

M&A Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

Three Months Ended July 3, 2020 As Reported - Adjusted





















Revenue

$ 336,063



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 336,063























Operating income

$ 2,430



$ 2,193



$ 46



$ 1,013



$ 5,682

Operating margin

0.7 %













1.7 %





















Interest expense, net

$ (1,346)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (1,346)























Income from operations before income taxes

$ 1,084



$ 2,193



$ 46



$ 1,013



$ 4,336























Income tax expense

$ (27)



$ 504



$ 11



$ 171



$ 659

Income tax rate

(2.5) %













15.2 %





















Net income

$ 1,111



$ 1,689



$ 35



$ 842



$ 3,677























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,745















11,745























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.09



$ 0.14



$ —



$ 0.07



$ 0.31























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)



















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended July 3, 2020 As Reported

M&A Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

Three Months Ended July 3, 2020 As Reported - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 2,430



$ 2,193



$ 46



$ 1,013



$ 5,682























Add:



















Depreciation and amortization

$ 1,988



$ —



$ —



$ (1,013)



$ 975























EBITDA

$ 4,418



$ 2,193



$ 46



$ —



$ 6,657

EBITDA Margin

1.3 %













2.0 %

























Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)



















($ in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended July 2, 2021 As Reported

M&A Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

Six Months Ended July 2, 2021 As Reported - Adjusted





















Revenue

$ 904,849



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 904,849

Growth



31.6%





























31.6%

Growth



%













1 % Operating income

$ 39,114



$ —



$ 178



$ 4,891



$ 44,183

Operating margin

4.3 %













4.9 %





















Interest expense, net

$ (4,186)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (4,186)























Income from operations before income taxes

$ 34,928



$ —



$ 178



$ 4,891



$ 39,997























Income tax expense

$ 6,946



$ —



$ 34



$ 929



$ 7,909

Income tax rate

19.9 %













19.8 %





















Net income

$ 27,982



$ —



$ 144



$ 3,962



$ 32,088























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,823















11,823























Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.37



$ —



$ 0.01



$ 0.33



$ 2.71























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)



















($ in thousands)

Six Months Ended July 2, 2021 As Reported

M&A Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

Six Months Ended July 2, 2021 As Reported - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 39,114



$ —



$ 178



$ 4,891



$ 44,183























Add:



















Depreciation and amortization

$ 7,989



$ —



$ —



$ (4,891)



$ 3,097























EBITDA

$ 47,103



$ —



$ 178



$ —



$ 47,280

EBITDA Margin

5.2 %













5.2 %

















































Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)



















($ in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended July 3, 2020 As Reported

M&A Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

Six Months Ended July 3, 2020 As Reported - Adjusted





















Revenue

$ 687,797



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 687,797























Operating income

$ 14,913



$ 2,193



$ 187



$ 2,028



$ 19,321

Operating margin

2.2 %













2.8 %





















Interest expense, net

$ (3,048)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (3,048)























Income from operations before income taxes

$ 11,865



$ 2,193



$ 187



$ 2,028



$ 16,273























Income tax expense

$ 2,086



$ 504



$ 39



$ 342



$ 2,971

Income tax rate

17.6 %













18.3 %





















Net income

$ 9,779



$ 1,689



$ 148



$ 1,686



$ 13,302























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,742















11,742























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.83



$ 0.14



$ 0.01



$ 0.14



$ 1.13























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)



















($ in thousands)

Six Months Ended July 3, 2020 As Reported

M&A Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

Six Months Ended July 3, 2020 As Reported - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 14,913



$ 2,193



$ 187



$ 2,028



$ 19,321























Add:



















Depreciation and amortization

$ 3,999



$ —



$ —



$ (2,028)



$ 1,971























EBITDA

$ 18,912



$ 2,193



$ 187



$ —



$ 21,292

EBITDA Margin

2.7 %













3.1 %























($ In thousands)

Three Months Ended July 2, 2021 As Reported

Three Months Ended July 2, 2021 Zenetex & HHB

Three Months Ended July 2, 2021 As Reported - Organic













Revenue

$ 470,845





$ 64,397



$ 406,448















($ In thousands)

Three Months Ended July 3, 2020 As Reported

Three Months Ended July 3, 2020 Zenetex & HHB

Three Months Ended July 3, 2020 As Reported - Organic













Revenue

$ 336,063





$ —



$ 336,063















Organic Revenue $









$ 70,385

Organic Revenue %









20.9 %





























($ In thousands)

Six Months Ended July 2, 2021 As Reported

Six Months Ended July 2, 2021 Zenetex & HHB

Six Months Ended July 2, 2021 As Reported - Organic













Revenue

$ 904,849





$ 133,266



$ 771,583















($ In thousands)

Six Months Ended July 3, 2020 As Reported

Six Months Ended July 3, 2020 Zenetex & HHB

Six Months Ended July 3, 2020 As Reported - Organic













Revenue

$ 687,797





$ —



$ 687,797















Organic Revenue $









$ 83,786

Organic Revenue %









12.2 %





























SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Client



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



July 2,





July 3,





July 2,





July 3,



(In thousands)

2021

%

2020

%

2021

%

2020

% Army

$ 310,638



66 %

$ 227,351



68 %

$ 567,987



63 %

$ 474,906



69 % Air Force

63,206



13 %

78,321



23 %

141,375



16 %

151,663



22 % Navy

56,399



12 %

14,542



4 %

112,827



12 %

29,779



4 % Other

40,602



9 %

15,849



5 %

82,660



9 %

31,449



5 % Total Revenue

$ 470,845







$ 336,063







$ 904,849







$ 687,797







































Revenue by Contract Type



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



July 2,





July 3,





July 2,





July 3,



(In thousands)

2021

%

2020

%

2021

%

2020

% Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable ¹

$ 359,429



76 %

$ 242,740



72 %

$ 664,676



73 %

$ 499,059



73 % Firm-fixed-price

111,416



24 %

93,323



28 %

240,173



27 %

188,738



27 % Total Revenue

$ 470,845







$ 336,063







$ 904,849







$ 687,797







































¹ Includes time and material contracts





























































Revenue by Contract Relationship



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



July 2,





July 3,





July 2,





July 3,



(In thousands)

2021

%

2020

%

2021

%

2020

% Prime contractor

$ 440,040



93 %

$ 314,345



94 %

$ 843,303



93 %

$ 647,738



94 % Subcontractor

30,805



7 %

21,718



6 %

61,546



7 %

40,059



6 % Total Revenue

$ 470,845







$ 336,063







$ 904,849







$ 687,797







































Revenue by Geographic Region



































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



July 2,





July 3,





July 2,





July 3,



(In thousands)

2021

%

2020

%

2021

%

2020

% Middle East

$ 258,488



55 %

$ 215,968



64 %

$ 498,500



55 %

$ 453,905



66 % United States

146,549



31 %

82,670



25 %

296,362



33 %

162,921



24 % Europe

36,084



8 %

35,533



11 %

76,706



8 %

68,063



10 % Asia

29,724



6 %

1,892



1 %

33,281



4 %

2,908



0 % Total Revenue

$ 470,845







$ 336,063







$ 904,849







$ 687,797







