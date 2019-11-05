Vectrus Announces Strong Third Quarter 2019 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced third quarter 2019 financial results for the quarter ended September 27, 2019.

"Vectrus momentum continued with sequential revenue and EPS growth on higher margin in the third quarter as our growth-related activities continue to generate results," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer. "As expected, revenue growth is accelerating in the second half of the year, with our continued phase-in of new contracts diversifying our revenue base, increasing our market share with the Navy and the Air Force, and driving organic growth of 13% year-over-year. We achieved these results even as we continue to invest to support our growth, including LOGCAP V pre-operating activities, new enterprise systems, standardizing processes, strengthening supply chain, and driving efficiencies through Enterprise Vectrus."

"We are continuing to execute against our strategic growth initiatives and have won our first task orders as a prime contractor under the Army's ITES-3S and RS3 IDIQs, which expands our IT and network communications footprint with this client," said Prow. "We further expanded our geographic footprint with the recent awards of two contracts to provide services in the AFRICOM Area of Responsibility. Additionally, the recent acquisition of Advantor further strengthens our credentials as a leading provider of the operational technologies powering converged infrastructures with a presence at more than 2,000 client sites worldwide. More broadly, our activity in the market place remains strong with $2.2 billion in bids submitted for new business, which will support our future growth."

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Third quarter 2019 revenue of $359.9 million, increased $51.8 million or 17% compared to third quarter 2018. The increased revenue included organic growth of 13%, attributable mainly to increases from Middle East and European programs, and growth in the U. S. partly attributable to the third quarter 2019 acquisition of Advantor, which contributed $10.2 million in the quarter.

EBITDA1 was $16.1 million or 4.5% margin for the third quarter 2019, compared to $14.9 million or 4.8% margin in third quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $16.7 million or 4.6% margin for the third quarter 2019, compared to $14.9 million or 4.8% margin in third quarter 2018. The third quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA1 and adjusted EBITDA margin1 reflects a one-time 50 basis point benefit in the amount of $1.4 million associated with the successful closure of an unresolved item on a closed contract.

Third quarter 2019 diluted EPS was $0.80 compared to $0.86 in third quarter 2018. Diluted EPS for the third quarter 2019 includes $0.04 per share relating to M&A costs associated with the Advantor acquisition and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs. Excluding these costs, adjusted diluted EPS1 for the third quarter 2019 was $0.84. The company's effective tax rate in the third quarter 2019 was 24.8% which had a $0.03 negative impact on diluted EPS.

Net cash generated from operating activities for the quarter ended September 27, 2019 was $13.0 million, an $8.5 million improvement compared to third quarter 2018. Days sales outstanding (DSO) was 62 days in the third quarter of 2019.

Total debt at September 27, 2019 was $73.0 million, which was down $3.0 million from $76.0 million at September 28, 2018. Cash at quarter-end was $41.1 million. As of September 27, 2019, total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 1.04x.

Total backlog at September 27, 2019 was $3.0 billion and funded backlog was $807 million. Bookings in the third quarter of 2019 were approximately $180 million. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.0x as of September 27, 2019.

"Vectrus' growth accelerated in the third quarter, with revenue growth of 17%, of which 13% is organic, and adjusted EBITDA1 grew 12%," said Susan Lynch, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Vectrus.

"Our ability to generate strong cash flow is an important characteristic of our business and net cash generated in the third quarter was $13 million, an improvement of $8.5 million dollars compared to third quarter 2018. Furthermore, I see pockets of opportunity to improve our already strong cash flow profile through working capital efficiencies," Lynch concluded.

Reaffirming 2019 Guidance

Prow continued, "We expect our momentum in 2019 to continue as we remain focused on the strategic execution of our growth and performance improvement initiatives. We remain confident in our 2019 guidance given our progress to date and believe that based on our new business pipeline and anticipated timing on LOGCAP V revenue, we are on track to achieve double digit revenue growth in 2020."

Prow concluded, "I'd like to thank our teams for the substantial progress we are making in transforming Vectrus into a higher value and differentiated platform and for their continued support to our servicemen and women in their critical missions around the globe."

Vectrus is using additional non-GAAP measures including adjusted operating income and margin1, adjusted EBITDA and margin1, adjusted net income1, and adjusted diluted earnings per shares1. These non-GAAP measures remove the impact of expenses associated with M&A and LOGCAP V pre-operational costs and, in the Company's opinion, better reflect the underlying operations of the business.

Vectrus' 2019 guidance ranges are included in the table below and assume interest expense of $6.0 million, operational capital expenditures of approximately $10.0 million, depreciation and amortization expense of $6.5 million, mandatory debt payments of $4.5 million, a tax rate of 23.2 percent and weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 11.6 million at December 31, 2019.

Additionally, GAAP guidance includes M&A costs of $2.6 million and LOGCAP V pre-operational costs of $1.1 million, which are excluded from adjusted EBITDA1, adjusted net income1, and adjusted diluted EPS1 measures.

$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts 2019 Guidance 2019 Mid Revenue $ 1,370

to $ 1,390

$ 1,380

Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 58.8

to $ 62.2

$ 60.6

EBITDA Margin1 4.0 % to 4.2 % 4.1 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 4.3 % to 4.5 % 4.4 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 2.82

to $ 3.05

$ 2.94

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share 1 $ 3.06

to $ 3.29

$ 3.18

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 38.0

to $ 42.0

$ 40.0



The Company notes that forward-looking statements of future performance made in this release, including without limitation 2019 guidance, 2020 revenue growth and the LOGCAP V award are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Footnotes:

1 See appendix for reconciliation.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital integration services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to their customers' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 129 locations in 22 countries. In 2018, Vectrus generated sales of $1.3 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all of the statements and items listed in the table in "Affirming 2019 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our five-year growth plan, revenue (including 2020 revenue) and DSO, our credit facility, debt payments, expense savings, contract opportunities, bids and awards, including the LOGCAP V award, AFRICOM contracts and ITES-S3 and RS3 IDIQs, collections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 27,

September 28,

September 27,

September 28, (In thousands, except per share data)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue

$ 359,854



$ 308,095



$ 1,017,371



$ 949,744

Cost of revenue

325,537



278,964



921,685



865,078

Selling, general and administrative expenses

19,934



15,125



59,697



48,990

Operating income

14,383



14,006



35,989



35,676

Interest expense, net

(1,907)



(1,314)



(4,811)



(3,619)

Income from operations before income taxes

12,476



12,692



31,178



32,057

Income tax expense

3,094



2,826



7,088



6,884

Net income

$ 9,382



$ 9,866



$ 24,090



$ 25,173



















Earnings per share















Basic

$0.82



$0.88



$2.11



$2.25

Diluted

$0.80



$0.86



$2.08



$2.21

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

11,506



11,248



11,420



11,210

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

11,678



11,406



11,566



11,380





















VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





September 27,

December 31, (In thousands, except share information)

2019

2018 Assets







Current assets







Cash

$ 41,050



$ 66,145

Receivables

254,796



232,119

Other current assets

22,588



15,063

Total current assets

318,434



313,327

Property, plant, and equipment, net

18,159



13,419

Goodwill

260,872



233,619

Intangible assets, net

15,934



8,630

Right-of-use assets

18,233



—

Other non-current assets

3,803



3,248

Total non-current assets

317,001



258,916

Total Assets

$ 635,435



$ 572,243

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 144,828



$ 156,393

Compensation and other employee benefits

60,897



41,790

Short-term debt

5,500



4,500

Other accrued liabilities

39,524



22,303

Total current liabilities

250,749



224,986

Long-term debt, net

66,438



69,137

Deferred tax liability

50,560



55,358

Other non-current liabilities

19,353



1,462

Total non-current liabilities

136,351



125,957

Total liabilities

387,100



350,943

Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,506,228 and 11,266,906 shares issued and outstanding as of September 27, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

115



113

Additional paid in capital

77,766



71,729

Retained earnings

176,965



152,616

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,511)



(3,158)

Total shareholders' equity

248,335



221,300

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 635,435



$ 572,243



VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended



September 27,

September 28, (In thousands)

2019

2018 Operating activities







Net income

$ 24,090



$ 25,173

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation expense

2,395



1,078

Amortization of intangible assets

2,103



1,468

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

2



315

Stock-based compensation

5,952



3,410

Amortization of debt issuance costs

301



318

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

(7,521)



(15,179)

Other assets

(5,820)



(5,669)

Accounts payable

(14,458)



(5,259)

Deferred taxes

(4,240)



(2,101)

Compensation and other employee benefits

17,863



5,002

Other liabilities

7,781



98

Net cash provided by operating activities

28,448



8,654

Investing activities







Purchases of capital assets and intangibles

(14,440)



(6,115)

Proceeds from the disposition of assets

5,400



33

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(43,963)



(36,855)

Net cash used in investing activities

(53,003)



(42,937)

Financing activities







Repayments of long-term debt

(2,000)



(3,000)

Proceeds from revolver

226,000



138,000

Repayments of revolver

(226,000)



(138,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

3,467



1,388

Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation

(768)



(803)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

699



(2,415)

Exchange rate effect on cash

(1,239)



(1,171)

Net change in cash

(25,095)



(37,869)

Cash-beginning of year

66,145



77,453

Cash-end of period

$ 41,050



$ 39,584

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Interest paid

$ 4,363



$ 3,241

Income taxes paid

$ 5,076



$ 11,222

Non-cash investing activities:







Purchase of capital assets on account

$ 394



$ 1,374



Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. In addition, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin, however, are not measures of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these items are provided below.

"Adjusted operating income" is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, transaction and non-recurring integration costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

"Adjusted operating margin" is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

"Adjusted net income" is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, other income; significant charges or credits that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations and unusual and infrequent non-operating items and non-operating tax settlements or adjustments, such as revaluation of our deferred tax liability as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and net settlement of uncertain tax positions.

"Adjusted diluted earnings per share" is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

"EBITDA" is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, transaction and non-recurring integration costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

"EBITDA margin" is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

"Adjusted EBITDA margin" is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 27, 2019

As Reported

M&A Related

Costs

LOGCAP V

Pre-Operational

Legal Costs

Three Months Ended

September 27, 2019

As Reported -

Adjusted

















Revenue

$ 359,854











$ 359,854



















Operating income

$ 14,383



$ 420



$ 197



$ 15,000

Operating margin

4.0 %









4.2 %

















Interest expense, net

$ (1,907)











$ (1,907)



















Income from operations before income taxes

$ 12,476



$ 420



$ 197



$ 13,093



















Income tax expense

$ 3,094



$ 104



$ 49



$ 3,247

Income tax rate

24.8 %









24.8 %

















Net income

$ 9,382



$ 316



$ 148



$ 9,846



















Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,678











11,678



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.80











$ 0.84



















Add:















Depreciation and Amortization

$ 1,683











$ 1,683



















EBITDA

$ 16,066











$ 16,683

EBITDA Margin

4.5 %









4.6 %

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 28, 2018

As Reported

M&A Related

Costs

LOGCAP V

Pre-Operational

Legal Costs

Three Months Ended

September 28, 2018

As Reported -

Adjusted

















Revenue

$ 308,095











$ 308,095



















Operating income

$ 14,006



—



—



$ 14,006

Operating margin

4.5 %









4.5 %

















Interest expense, net

$ (1,314)











$ (1,314)



















Income from operations before income taxes

$ 12,692



—



—



$ 12,692



















Income tax expense

$ 2,826



—



—



$ 2,826

Income tax rate

22.3 %









22.3 %

















Net income

$ 9,866



—



—



$ 9,866



















Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,406











11,406



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.86











$ 0.86



















Add:















Depreciation and Amortization

$ 922











$ 922



















EBITDA

$ 14,928











$ 14,928

EBITDA Margin

4.8 %









4.8 %

(In thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended

September 27, 2019

As Reported

M&A Related

Costs

LOGCAP V

Pre-Operational

Legal Costs

Nine Months Ended

September 27, 2019

As Reported -

Adjusted

















Revenue

$ 1,017,371











$ 1,017,371



















Operating income

$ 35,989



$ 2,132



$ 776



$ 38,897

Operating margin

3.5 %









3.8 %

















Interest expense, net

$ (4,811)











$ (4,811)



















Income from operations before income taxes

$ 31,178



$ 2,132



$ 776



$ 34,086



















Income tax expense

$ 7,088



$ 469



$ 173



$ 7,730

Income tax rate

22.8 %









22.8 %

















Net income

$ 24,090



$ 1,663



$ 603



$ 26,356



















Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,566











11,566



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.08











$ 2.27



















Add:















Depreciation and Amortization

$ 4,498











$ 4,498



















EBITDA

$ 40,487











$ 43,395

EBITDA Margin

4.0 %









4.3 %

(In thousands, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended

September 28, 2018

As Reported

M&A Related

Costs

LOGCAP V

Pre-Operational

Legal Costs

Nine Months Ended

September 28, 2018

As Reported -

Adjusted

















Revenue

$ 949,744











$ 949,744



















Operating income

$ 35,676



1,669



—



$ 37,345

Operating margin

3.8 %









3.9 %

















Interest expense, net

$ (3,619)











$ (3,619)



















Income from operations before income taxes

$ 32,057



1,669



—



$ 33,726



















Income tax expense

$ 6,884



350



—



$ 7,234

Income tax rate

21.5 %









21.5 %

















Net income

$ 25,173



1,319



—



$ 26,492



















Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,380











11,380



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.21











$ 2.33



















Add:















Depreciation and Amortization

$ 2,546











$ 2,546



















EBITDA

$ 38,222











$ 39,891

EBITDA Margin

4.0 %









4.2 %