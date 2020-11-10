Vectrus Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
- Q3 revenue of $352.4 million, +4.9% sequentially; COVID-19 adversely impacted revenue by $12.9 million or 3.7% year-on-year
- Q3 diluted EPS of $0.88; Adjusted diluted EPS(1) of $0.89, COVID-19 adversely impacted EPS by $0.14
- Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) of 4.8%, driven by ongoing performance initiatives
- Robust backlog of $3.7 billion; 1.5x TTM book-to-bill
- Reiterating 2020 guidance
Nov 10, 2020, 16:05 ET
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced third quarter 2020 financial results for the quarter ended October 2, 2020.
"Third quarter results were solid, reflecting improved volumes and margin levels," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, we continued to execute well on our growth strategy on all fronts, particularly with respect to diversifying our revenue streams and advancing our leadership position in the converged infrastructure market. For example, we were recently awarded a contract to support Navy Smart Warehouse Prototype 5G Applications. While modest in size, this prime contract is the result of our deliberate, strategic and transformational investment in expanding our capabilities at the intersection of traditional infrastructure and integrated digital services. We were also recently awarded a position on a "Best in Class" General Services Administration multi-year, multiple award, IDIQ contract vehicle, allowing access to a funding stream that is new to us and affords additional avenues of organic growth.
"For the remainder of the year, we are focused on delivering on all of our programs while keeping our teams and our clients safe; growing our pipeline of opportunities in the converged infrastructure market; and pursuing strategic M&A," said Prow. "I want to thank our entire work force for their continued dedication, fortitude, and resourcefulness every day as we face the ongoing global pandemic."
Third Quarter 2020 Results
Third quarter 2020 revenue of $352.4 million was down slightly year on year by 2.1% mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic related deferrals of $12.9 million or 3.7% due to base access restrictions. Revenue was up $16.4 million sequentially or 4.9%.
For the third quarter 2020, operating income was $14.8 million or 4.2% margin. Adjusted operating income1 was $15.0 million or 4.3% margin. Adjusted operating income1 was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 deferral of high-margin revenue due to base access restrictions into future periods of $2.1 million which had a 40-basis point impact to adjusted operating margin1.
EBITDA1 was $16.9 million or 4.8% margin for the third quarter 2020, compared to $14.1 million or 3.9% margin in the third quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $17.0 million or 4.8% margin for the third quarter 2020, compared to $14.7 million or 4.1% margin in the third quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA1 was adversely impacted by COVID-19 of $2.1 million, which had a 40-basis point impact to adjusted EBITDA margin1.
Third quarter 2020 diluted EPS was $0.88 compared to $0.67 in the third quarter 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the third quarter 2020 was $0.89 compared to $0.71 in the third quarter 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS1 was adversely impacted due to COVID-19 by $0.14.
"Third quarter adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 4.8%, representing the second highest margin rate in the past ten quarters, an impressive accomplishment as EBITDA margin includes an estimated 40-basis points of COVID-19 impact," said Susan Lynch, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Our margin reflects the strength of our underlying business and continued execution on our enterprise wide performance improvement initiatives. The rollout of our enterprise systems is progressing well, and we continue to invest in our team to support our growth. With less than one-times leverage and a strong liquidity position as well as a solid backlog, we are poised to weather the pandemic while continuing to support our long-term growth."
Cash provided by operating activities through October 2, 2020 was $37.7 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $28.4 million year-to-date 2019. The increase year-to-date over prior year is mainly driven by the CARES Act employee payroll tax deferrals of approximately $9.9 million.
Net debt at October 2, 2020 was $2.3 million, down from $35.2 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt at October 2, 2020 was $66.0 million, down $4.5 million from $70.5 million at December 31, 2019. Cash at quarter-end was $63.7 million, up $28.4 million from $35.3 million at December 31, 2019. As of October 2, 2020, the revolver, was undrawn and combined with cash, results in total liquidity of more than $180 million. Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 0.99x.
Total backlog as of October 2, 2020 was $3.7 billion and funded backlog was $1.0 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.5x as of October 2, 2020.
Reiterate 2020 Guidance
Lynch continued, "We expect the momentum experienced in the third quarter to continue for the remainder of the year and are reiterating our 2020 guidance."
|
$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts
|
2020 Guidance
|
Revenue
|
$1,385
|
to
|
$1,405
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin1
|
4.0%
|
to
|
4.1%
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1
|
$2.68
|
to
|
$2.82
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
$45.0
|
to
|
$55.0
The Company notes that forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.
Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call
Footnotes:
About Vectrus
Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Safe Harbor Statement
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all of the statements and items listed in the table in "2020 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2020 performance outlook, five-year growth plan, revenue, DSO, contract opportunities, the potential impact of COVID-19, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.
Whenever used, words such as "may," "are considering," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "could," "potential," "continue," "goal" or similar terminology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|
VECTRUS, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 2,
|
September
|
October 2,
|
September
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenue
|
$
|
352,415
|
$
|
359,873
|
$
|
1,040,212
|
$
|
1,017,368
|
Cost of revenue
|
320,234
|
327,523
|
951,743
|
923,671
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
17,344
|
19,934
|
58,718
|
59,697
|
Operating income
|
14,837
|
12,416
|
29,751
|
34,000
|
Interest expense, net
|
(939)
|
(1,907)
|
(3,988)
|
(4,811)
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
13,898
|
10,509
|
25,763
|
29,189
|
Income tax expense
|
3,507
|
2,668
|
5,593
|
6,657
|
Net income
|
$
|
10,391
|
$
|
7,841
|
$
|
20,170
|
$
|
22,532
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic
|
$0.89
|
$0.68
|
$1.74
|
$1.97
|
Diluted
|
$0.88
|
$0.67
|
$1.72
|
$1.95
|
Weighted average common shares
|
11,621
|
11,506
|
11,590
|
11,420
|
Weighted average common shares
|
11,751
|
11,678
|
11,743
|
11,566
|
VECTRUS, INC.
|
October 2,
|
December 31,
|
(In thousands, except share information)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Assets
|
(Unaudited)
|
Current assets
|
Cash
|
$
|
63,734
|
$
|
35,318
|
Receivables
|
268,143
|
269,144
|
Other current assets
|
24,537
|
16,154
|
Total current assets
|
356,414
|
320,616
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
19,256
|
18,844
|
Goodwill
|
262,130
|
261,983
|
Intangible assets, net
|
11,902
|
14,926
|
Right-of-use assets
|
9,970
|
14,654
|
Other non-current assets
|
6,256
|
5,366
|
Total non-current assets
|
309,514
|
315,773
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
665,928
|
$
|
636,389
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
146,458
|
$
|
148,015
|
Compensation and other employee benefits
|
54,216
|
53,155
|
Short-term debt
|
8,000
|
6,500
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
38,572
|
37,409
|
Total current liabilities
|
247,246
|
245,079
|
Long-term debt, net
|
57,326
|
63,041
|
Deferred tax liability
|
41,734
|
49,407
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
35,817
|
19,997
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
134,877
|
132,445
|
Total liabilities
|
382,123
|
377,524
|
Shareholders' Equity
|
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
|
—
|
—
|
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares
|
116
|
115
|
Additional paid in capital
|
81,589
|
78,757
|
Retained earnings
|
205,245
|
185,075
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(3,145)
|
(5,082)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
283,805
|
258,865
|
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
665,928
|
$
|
636,389
|
VECTRUS, INC.
|
Nine Months Ended
|
October 2,
|
September 27,
|
(In thousands)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$
|
20,170
|
$
|
22,532
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|
Depreciation expense
|
3,001
|
2,395
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
3,031
|
2,103
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
|
63
|
2
|
Stock-based compensation
|
6,499
|
5,952
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
286
|
301
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Receivables
|
3,584
|
(7,540)
|
Other assets
|
(8,826)
|
(5,820)
|
Accounts payable
|
(1,988)
|
(14,458)
|
Deferred taxes
|
(7,575)
|
(4,670)
|
Compensation and other employee benefits
|
813
|
17,863
|
Other liabilities
|
18,597
|
9,788
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
37,655
|
28,448
|
Investing activities
|
Purchases of capital assets and intangibles
|
(3,348)
|
(14,440)
|
Proceeds from the disposition of assets
|
—
|
5,400
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
(43,963)
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|
(3,348)
|
(53,003)
|
Financing activities
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
(4,500)
|
(2,000)
|
Proceeds from revolver
|
151,000
|
226,000
|
Repayments of revolver
|
(151,000)
|
(226,000)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
59
|
3,467
|
Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based
|
(1,918)
|
(768)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(6,359)
|
699
|
Exchange rate effect on cash
|
468
|
(1,239)
|
Net change in cash
|
28,416
|
(25,095)
|
Cash-beginning of year
|
35,318
|
66,145
|
Cash-end of period
|
$
|
63,734
|
$
|
41,050
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
Interest paid
|
$
|
3,030
|
$
|
4,363
|
Income taxes paid
|
$
|
12,570
|
$
|
5,076
|
Non-cash investing activities:
|
Purchase of capital assets on account
|
$
|
373
|
$
|
394
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures
The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.
We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.
In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations and other disclosures.
Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.
- Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.
- Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.
- EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.
- Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.
- EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
- Organic revenue is defined as revenue, adjusted to exclude revenue from acquired companies.
|
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 As Reported
|
M&A Related Costs
|
LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs
|
Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 As Reported - Adjusted
|
Revenue
|
$
|
352,415
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
352,415
|
Growth
|
(2.1)
|
%
|
(2.1)
|
%
|
Operating income
|
14,837
|
121
|
38
|
14,996
|
Operating margin
|
4.2
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
(939)
|
—
|
—
|
(939)
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
$
|
13,898
|
$
|
121
|
$
|
38
|
$
|
14,057
|
Income tax expense
|
3,507
|
28
|
9
|
3,544
|
Income tax rate
|
25.2
|
%
|
25.2
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
10,391
|
$
|
93
|
$
|
29
|
$
|
10,513
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
11,751
|
11,751
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.88
|
$
|
0.01
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
0.89
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
|
($ in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 As Reported
|
M&A Related Costs
|
LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs
|
Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 As Reported - Adjusted
|
Operating Income
|
$
|
14,837
|
$
|
121
|
$
|
38
|
$
|
14,996
|
Add:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,033
|
—
|
—
|
2,033
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
16,870
|
$
|
121
|
$
|
38
|
$
|
17,029
|
EBITDA Margin
|
4.8
|
%
|
4.8
|
%
|
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)
|
($ in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended September 27, 2019 As Reported
|
M&A Related Costs
|
LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs
|
Three Months Ended September 27, 2019 As Reported - Adjusted
|
Revenue
|
$
|
359,873
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
359,873
|
Operating income
|
12,416
|
420
|
197
|
13,033
|
Operating margin
|
3.5
|
%
|
3.6
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
(1,907)
|
—
|
—
|
(1,907)
|
Income from operations before income taxes
|
$
|
10,509
|
$
|
420
|
$
|
197
|
$
|
11,126
|
Income tax expense
|
2,668
|
104
|
49
|
2,821
|
Income tax rate
|
25.4
|
%
|
25.4
|
%
|
Net income
|
$
|
7,841
|
$
|
316
|
$
|
148
|
$
|
8,305
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|
11,678
|
11,678
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.67
|
$
|
0.71
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)
|
($ in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended September 27, 2019 As Reported
|
M&A Related Costs
|
LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs
|
Three Months Ended September 27, 2019 As Reported - Adjusted
|
Operating Income
|
12,416
|
420
|
$
|
197
|
$
|
13,033
|
Add:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,683
|
—
|
—
|
1,683
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
14,099
|
$
|
420
|
$
|
197
|
$
|
14,716
|
EBITDA Margin
|
3.9
|
%
|
4.1
|
%
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:
|
Revenue by Client
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
($ In thousands)
|
October
|
% of
|
September
|
% of
|
October 2,
|
% of
|
September
|
% of
|
Army
|
$
|
236,267
|
67
|
%
|
$
|
245,817
|
68
|
%
|
$
|
711,173
|
68
|
%
|
$
|
698,377
|
69
|
%
|
Air Force
|
79,425
|
23
|
%
|
86,576
|
24
|
%
|
231,088
|
22
|
%
|
227,100
|
22
|
%
|
Navy
|
18,785
|
5
|
%
|
13,344
|
4
|
%
|
48,564
|
5
|
%
|
45,227
|
4
|
%
|
Other
|
17,938
|
5
|
%
|
14,136
|
4
|
%
|
49,387
|
5
|
%
|
46,664
|
5
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
352,415
|
$
|
359,873
|
$
|
1,040,212
|
$
|
1,017,368
|
Revenue by Contract Type
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
($ In thousands)
|
October
|
% of
|
September
|
% of
|
October 2,
|
% of
|
September
|
% of
|
Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable ¹
|
$
|
249,484
|
71
|
%
|
$
|
272,810
|
76
|
%
|
$
|
748,543
|
72
|
%
|
$
|
781,024
|
77
|
%
|
Firm-fixed-price
|
102,931
|
29
|
%
|
87,063
|
24
|
%
|
291,669
|
28
|
%
|
236,344
|
23
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
352,415
|
$
|
359,873
|
$
|
1,040,212
|
$
|
1,017,368
|
¹ Includes time and material
|
Revenue by Contract
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
($ In thousands)
|
October
|
% of
|
September
|
% of
|
October 2,
|
% of
|
September
|
% of
|
Prime contractor
|
$
|
332,564
|
94
|
%
|
$
|
334,402
|
93
|
%
|
$
|
980,301
|
94
|
%
|
$
|
954,191
|
94
|
%
|
Subcontractor
|
19,851
|
6
|
%
|
25,471
|
7
|
%
|
59,911
|
6
|
%
|
63,177
|
6
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
352,415
|
$
|
359,873
|
$
|
1,040,212
|
$
|
1,017,368
|
Revenue by Geographic
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
($ In thousands)
|
October
|
% of
|
September
|
% of
|
October 2,
|
% of
|
September
|
% of
|
Middle East
|
$
|
224,934
|
64
|
%
|
$
|
244,142
|
68
|
%
|
$
|
679,633
|
65
|
%
|
$
|
695,626
|
68
|
%
|
United States
|
89,400
|
25
|
%
|
77,228
|
21
|
%
|
254,640
|
24
|
%
|
219,512
|
22
|
%
|
Europe
|
38,081
|
11
|
%
|
38,503
|
11
|
%
|
105,939
|
11
|
%
|
102,230
|
10
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
$
|
352,415
|
$
|
359,873
|
$
|
1,040,212
|
$
|
1,017,368
