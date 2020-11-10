Vectrus Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced third quarter 2020 financial results for the quarter ended October 2, 2020.

"Third quarter results were solid, reflecting improved volumes and margin levels," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer. "In addition, we continued to execute well on our growth strategy on all fronts, particularly with respect to diversifying our revenue streams and advancing our leadership position in the converged infrastructure market. For example, we were recently awarded a contract to support Navy Smart Warehouse Prototype 5G Applications. While modest in size, this prime contract is the result of our deliberate, strategic and transformational investment in expanding our capabilities at the intersection of traditional infrastructure and integrated digital services. We were also recently awarded a position on a "Best in Class" General Services Administration multi-year, multiple award, IDIQ contract vehicle, allowing access to a funding stream that is new to us and affords additional avenues of organic growth.

"For the remainder of the year, we are focused on delivering on all of our programs while keeping our teams and our clients safe; growing our pipeline of opportunities in the converged infrastructure market; and pursuing strategic M&A," said Prow. "I want to thank our entire work force for their continued dedication, fortitude, and resourcefulness every day as we face the ongoing global pandemic."

Third Quarter 2020 Results

Third quarter 2020 revenue of $352.4 million was down slightly year on year by 2.1% mainly due to COVID-19 pandemic related deferrals of $12.9 million or 3.7% due to base access restrictions. Revenue was up $16.4 million sequentially or 4.9%.

For the third quarter 2020, operating income was $14.8 million or 4.2% margin. Adjusted operating income1 was $15.0 million or 4.3% margin. Adjusted operating income1 was adversely impacted by the COVID-19 deferral of high-margin revenue due to base access restrictions into future periods of $2.1 million which had a 40-basis point impact to adjusted operating margin1.

EBITDA1 was $16.9 million or 4.8% margin for the third quarter 2020, compared to $14.1 million or 3.9% margin in the third quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $17.0 million or 4.8% margin for the third quarter 2020, compared to $14.7 million or 4.1% margin in the third quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA1 was adversely impacted by COVID-19 of $2.1 million, which had a 40-basis point impact to adjusted EBITDA margin1.

Third quarter 2020 diluted EPS was $0.88 compared to $0.67 in the third quarter 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS1 for the third quarter 2020 was $0.89 compared to $0.71 in the third quarter 2019. Adjusted diluted EPS1 was adversely impacted due to COVID-19 by $0.14.

"Third quarter adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 4.8%, representing the second highest margin rate in the past ten quarters, an impressive accomplishment as EBITDA margin includes an estimated 40-basis points of COVID-19 impact," said Susan Lynch, senior vice president and chief financial officer. "Our margin reflects the strength of our underlying business and continued execution on our enterprise wide performance improvement initiatives. The rollout of our enterprise systems is progressing well, and we continue to invest in our team to support our growth. With less than one-times leverage and a strong liquidity position as well as a solid backlog, we are poised to weather the pandemic while continuing to support our long-term growth."

Cash provided by operating activities through October 2, 2020 was $37.7 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $28.4 million year-to-date 2019. The increase year-to-date over prior year is mainly driven by the CARES Act employee payroll tax deferrals of approximately $9.9 million.

Net debt at October 2, 2020 was $2.3 million, down from $35.2 million at December 31, 2019. Total debt at October 2, 2020 was $66.0 million, down $4.5 million from $70.5 million at December 31, 2019. Cash at quarter-end was $63.7 million, up $28.4 million from $35.3 million at December 31, 2019. As of October 2, 2020, the revolver, was undrawn and combined with cash, results in total liquidity of more than $180 million. Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 0.99x.

Total backlog as of October 2, 2020 was $3.7 billion and funded backlog was $1.0 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.5x as of October 2, 2020.

Reiterate 2020 Guidance

Lynch continued, "We expect the momentum experienced in the third quarter to continue for the remainder of the year and are reiterating our 2020 guidance."

$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts 2020 Guidance Revenue $1,385 to $1,405 Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 4.0% to 4.1% Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $2.68 to $2.82 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $45.0 to $55.0

The Company notes that forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Footnotes:

1 See "Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliation.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading provider of global service solutions with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services primarily to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to its clients' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 7,100 employees spanning 148 locations in 26 countries and territories. In 2019, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"): Certain material presented herein includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Act. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all of the statements and items listed in the table in "2020 Guidance" above and other assumptions contained therein for purposes of such guidance, other statements about our 2020 performance outlook, five-year growth plan, revenue, DSO, contract opportunities, the potential impact of COVID-19, and any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Whenever used, words such as "may," "are considering," "will," "likely," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "target," "could," "potential," "continue," "goal" or similar terminology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management based on information currently available to management.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from such forward-looking statements, see the risks and other factors detailed from time to time our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

VECTRUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



October 2,

September

27,

October 2,

September

27, (In thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue

$ 352,415



$ 359,873



$ 1,040,212



$ 1,017,368

Cost of revenue

320,234



327,523



951,743



923,671

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

17,344



19,934



58,718



59,697

Operating income

14,837



12,416



29,751



34,000

Interest expense, net

(939)



(1,907)



(3,988)



(4,811)

Income from operations before income taxes

13,898



10,509



25,763



29,189

Income tax expense

3,507



2,668



5,593



6,657

Net income

$ 10,391



$ 7,841



$ 20,170



$ 22,532



















Earnings per share















Basic

$0.89



$0.68



$1.74



$1.97

Diluted

$0.88



$0.67



$1.72



$1.95

Weighted average common shares

outstanding – basic

11,621



11,506



11,590



11,420

Weighted average common shares

outstanding – diluted

11,751



11,678



11,743



11,566



VECTRUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





October 2,

December 31, (In thousands, except share information)

2020

2019 Assets

(Unaudited)



Current assets







Cash

$ 63,734



$ 35,318

Receivables

268,143



269,144

Other current assets

24,537



16,154

Total current assets

356,414



320,616

Property, plant, and equipment, net

19,256



18,844

Goodwill

262,130



261,983

Intangible assets, net

11,902



14,926

Right-of-use assets

9,970



14,654

Other non-current assets

6,256



5,366

Total non-current assets

309,514



315,773

Total Assets

$ 665,928



$ 636,389

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 146,458



$ 148,015

Compensation and other employee benefits

54,216



53,155

Short-term debt

8,000



6,500

Other accrued liabilities

38,572



37,409

Total current liabilities

247,246



245,079

Long-term debt, net

57,326



63,041

Deferred tax liability

41,734



49,407

Other non-current liabilities

35,817



19,997

Total non-current liabilities

134,877



132,445

Total liabilities

382,123



377,524

Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares

authorized; No shares issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares

authorized; 11,621,709 and 11,523,691 shares

issued and outstanding as of October 2, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively

116



115

Additional paid in capital

81,589



78,757

Retained earnings

205,245



185,075

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,145)



(5,082)

Total shareholders' equity

283,805



258,865

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 665,928



$ 636,389



VECTRUS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended



October 2,

September 27, (In thousands)

2020

2019 Operating activities







Net income

$ 20,170



$ 22,532

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:







Depreciation expense

3,001



2,395

Amortization of intangible assets

3,031



2,103

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

63



2

Stock-based compensation

6,499



5,952

Amortization of debt issuance costs

286



301

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

3,584



(7,540)

Other assets

(8,826)



(5,820)

Accounts payable

(1,988)



(14,458)

Deferred taxes

(7,575)



(4,670)

Compensation and other employee benefits

813



17,863

Other liabilities

18,597



9,788

Net cash provided by operating activities

37,655



28,448

Investing activities







Purchases of capital assets and intangibles

(3,348)



(14,440)

Proceeds from the disposition of assets

—



5,400

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

—



(43,963)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(3,348)



(53,003)

Financing activities







Repayments of long-term debt

(4,500)



(2,000)

Proceeds from revolver

151,000



226,000

Repayments of revolver

(151,000)



(226,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

59



3,467

Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based

compensation

(1,918)



(768)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(6,359)



699

Exchange rate effect on cash

468



(1,239)

Net change in cash

28,416



(25,095)

Cash-beginning of year

35,318



66,145

Cash-end of period

$ 63,734



$ 41,050

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Interest paid

$ 3,030



$ 4,363

Income taxes paid

$ 12,570



$ 5,076

Non-cash investing activities:







Purchase of capital assets on account

$ 373



$ 394



Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations and other disclosures.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue. Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.

is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A transaction and LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations. EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Organic revenue is defined as revenue, adjusted to exclude revenue from acquired companies.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)















($ in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 As Reported

M&A Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 As Reported - Adjusted

















Revenue

$ 352,415



$ —



$ —



$ 352,415

Growth

(2.1) %









(2.1) % Operating income

14,837



121



38



14,996

Operating margin

4.2 %









4.3 %

















Interest expense, net

(939)



—



—



(939)



















Income from operations before income taxes

$ 13,898



$ 121



$ 38



$ 14,057



















Income tax expense

3,507



28



9



3,544

Income tax rate

25.2 %









25.2 %

















Net income

$ 10,391



$ 93



$ 29



$ 10,513



















Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,751











11,751



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.88



$ 0.01



$ —



$ 0.89



















EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 As Reported

M&A Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 As Reported - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 14,837



$ 121



$ 38



$ 14,996



















Add:















Depreciation and amortization

2,033



—



—



2,033



















EBITDA

$ 16,870



$ 121



$ 38



$ 17,029

EBITDA Margin

4.8 %









4.8 %



Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)















($ in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended September 27, 2019 As Reported

M&A Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Three Months Ended September 27, 2019 As Reported - Adjusted

















Revenue

$ 359,873



$ —



$ —



$ 359,873



















Operating income

12,416



420



197



13,033

Operating margin

3.5 %









3.6 %

















Interest expense, net

(1,907)



—



—



(1,907)



















Income from operations before income taxes

$ 10,509



$ 420



$ 197



$ 11,126



















Income tax expense

2,668



104



49



2,821

Income tax rate

25.4 %









25.4 %

















Net income

$ 7,841



$ 316



$ 148



$ 8,305



















Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,678











11,678



















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.67











$ 0.71



















EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)















($ in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 27, 2019 As Reported

M&A Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Three Months Ended September 27, 2019 As Reported - Adjusted Operating Income

12,416



420



$ 197



$ 13,033



















Add:















Depreciation and amortization

1,683



—



—



1,683



















EBITDA

$ 14,099



$ 420



$ 197



$ 14,716

EBITDA Margin

3.9 %









4.1 %





















SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Client



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ In thousands)

October

2, 2020

% of

Total

September

27, 2019

% of

Total

October 2,

2020

% of

Total

September

27, 2019

% of

Total Army

$ 236,267



67 %

$ 245,817



68 %

$ 711,173



68 %

$ 698,377



69 % Air Force

79,425



23 %

86,576



24 %

231,088



22 %

227,100



22 % Navy

18,785



5 %

13,344



4 %

48,564



5 %

45,227



4 % Other

17,938



5 %

14,136



4 %

49,387



5 %

46,664



5 % Total revenue

$ 352,415







$ 359,873







$ 1,040,212







$ 1,017,368







































Revenue by Contract Type











Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ In thousands)

October

2, 2020

% of

Total

September

27, 2019

% of

Total

October 2,

2020

% of

Total

September

27, 2019

% of

Total Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable ¹

$ 249,484



71 %

$ 272,810



76 %

$ 748,543



72 %

$ 781,024



77 % Firm-fixed-price

102,931



29 %

87,063



24 %

291,669



28 %

236,344



23 % Total revenue

$ 352,415







$ 359,873







$ 1,040,212







$ 1,017,368





¹ Includes time and material

contracts

































































Revenue by Contract

Relationship



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ In thousands)

October

2, 2020

% of

Total

September

27, 2019

% of

Total

October 2,

2020

% of

Total

September

27, 2019

% of

Total Prime contractor

$ 332,564



94 %

$ 334,402



93 %

$ 980,301



94 %

$ 954,191



94 % Subcontractor

19,851



6 %

25,471



7 %

59,911



6 %

63,177



6 % Total revenue

$ 352,415







$ 359,873







$ 1,040,212







$ 1,017,368







































Revenue by Geographic

Region



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ In thousands)

October

2, 2020

% of

Total

September

27, 2019

% of

Total

October 2,

2020

% of

Total

September

27, 2019

% of

Total Middle East

$ 224,934



64 %

$ 244,142



68 %

$ 679,633



65 %

$ 695,626



68 % United States

89,400



25 %

77,228



21 %

254,640



24 %

219,512



22 % Europe

38,081



11 %

38,503



11 %

105,939



11 %

102,230



10 % Total revenue

$ 352,415







$ 359,873







$ 1,040,212







$ 1,017,368







