Vectrus Appoints Mario Coracides as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Vectrus Operations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) announced today that Mario Coracides has been appointed senior vice president, Enterprise Vectrus Operations. Coracides has a proven track record of driving continuous improvements in supply chain and operations using Lean Six Sigma processes for large, global, complex supply chains for commercial and government companies. Coracides will provide leadership for a primary dimension of the business, Enterprise Vectrus Operations, which includes business advisory and program initiatives.

"We are pleased that Mario has joined us to lead this foundational area of our business. Mario's demonstrated track record of successfully driving performance improvement in large, complex, organizations will enhance our execution and accelerate the margin expansion aspects of our strategy," said Chuck Prow, Vectrus president and chief executive officer.

Coracides was most recently corporate vice president of global supply chain management for Pacific Architects and Engineers (PAE), which delivers a broad range of operational support services to the U.S. government. At PAE, he led a global team of procurement, sourcing, logistics, and six sigma team members to drive performance and digitalization excellence initiatives for the company.

Prior to PAE, Coracides was the global supply chain director aftermarket services for the oil and gas business at Dresser-Rand, an engineering and manufacturing company owned by German conglomerate Siemens. He also served as vice president of north America supply chain for Finmeccanica S.p.A, a global aerospace manufacturer of fuselage segments. Prior to that, he held roles of increasing responsibility at United Technologies, Honeywell International, Inc., General Electric, and American Express.

Coracides received his Bachelor of Science degree in Supply Chain Management from Arizona State University.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to their customers' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 129 locations in 22 countries. In 2018, Vectrus generated sales of $1.3 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Mike Smith, CFA

(719) 637-5773

michael.smith@vectrus.com

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vectrus.com

