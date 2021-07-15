Vectrus Awarded Two AFCAP V Task Orders Valued at $40 Million

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc., (NYSE: VEC), a leading global government services company, announced that it was awarded two new firm-fixed-price task orders valued at $40 million to provide installation and other support services to the U.S. Air Force. The task orders were awarded under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V, or AFCAP V, which is a $6.4 billion IDIQ contract vehicle that provides contingency planning, deploying, training, and equipping of forces; emergency and contingency construction; and logistics and commodities and services.

"Our work supporting the Air Force's most critical mission requirements is strengthened with two new wins under the AFCAP V IDIQ contract," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer of Vectrus. "These recent wins build on our AFCAP wins that were announced in the first quarter and demonstrate Vectrus' ability to support our clients contingency and humanitarian support requirements with a full range of facilities and logistical services across the globe. We are pleased in the Air Force's confidence with Vectrus to support their critical missions and look forward to building on our exemplary service and track record of growth with this important client."

About Vectrus

For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT mission support, engineering and digital integration, security, or maintenance, repair, and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 9,200 employees spanning 206 locations in 27 countries. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

