Vectrus Recognized as a 2018 Military Friendly® Employer

"Our employee veterans bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership skills to their work at Vectrus, and we are privileged to have them as members of our team," said Chuck Prow, Vectrus president and chief executive officer. "Vectrus was first chosen as a Military Friendly® employer in 2014 and we are very pleased to receive this honor again this year. Our commitment to be a top employer for our veterans and all employees is evident by the programs we institute to ensure their experience with our company is rewarding both personally and professionally."

Founded in 2001, Victory Media is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that connects the military community to civilian employment, as well as educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community. Companies that have earned this designation have proven their investment in substantive programs to recruit, retain and advance veterans within their organizations.

The Military Friendly® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young.

About Vectrus:

Vectrus is a leading global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and logistics services, and information technology and network communication services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to their mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 177 locations in 21 countries. In 2017, Vectrus generated sales of $1.1 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

