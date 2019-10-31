Vectrus Recognized as Top Military Friendly Employer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC) announced today that it has been recognized as a 2020 Military Friendly® Employer by VIQTORY. This is Vectrus' sixth year on the list and more than 35 percent of the company's workforce reports a military background. Since 2003, the list has come to set the standard for organizations to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses.

"We are pleased to be recognized again for our success as a top employer to our veterans and their spouses," said Frank Peloso, Vectrus senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "Military veterans bring leadership experience, specialized skills, and an instant knowledge of, and appreciation for, our clients' missions. Veterans add to the diversity of our culture and Vectrus is better positioned to deliver on our commitments to our employees, clients, and shareholders because of it."

This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources through continuously improved methodology, criteria, and weightings developed with help of an independent research firm, and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.

Organizations earning the Military Friendly ® Employer designation were evaluated using both public and government data sources with responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employer.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital integration services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to their customers' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 129 locations in 22 countries. In 2018, Vectrus generated sales of $1.3 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Military Friendly ® Employers

The Military Friendly ® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly ® Employers survey from participating organizations. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm (EY) and an advisory council of educators and employers. Ernst & Young is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services, independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military Friendly ® Employers list using the criteria set forth by VIQTORY. The services performed by EY are limited to advisory procedures and do not provide assurance over the scoring methodology. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools and employers that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

About VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly ® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or any federal government entity.

