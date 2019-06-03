Vectrus to Present at Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE: VEC), announced that company management will address the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on Wednesday, June 12, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern time, and meet with investors that day.

The presentation will be available at investors.vectrus.com. To hear the live audio webcast, click here.

About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and base operations; supply chain and logistics services; information technology mission support; and engineering and digital technology services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships and a strong commitment to their customers' mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 129 locations in 22 countries. In 2018, Vectrus generated sales of $1.3 billion. To learn about career opportunities at Vectrus, visit www.vectrus.com/careers. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook , Twitter, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Vectrus

Mike Smith, CFA

719-637-5773

michael.smith@vectrus.com

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.

