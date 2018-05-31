Vectrus to present at Stifel's 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc., (NYSE: VEC), a leading global government services company, announced that company management will address the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, June 13, at 2:25 p.m. Eastern time.

The briefing presentation will be available at investors.vectrus.com. To hear the live audio webcast, click here.