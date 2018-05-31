Vectrus to present at Stifel's 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc., (NYSE: VEC), a leading global government services company, announced that company management will address the Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, MA, on Wednesday, June 13, at 2:25 p.m. Eastern time.
The briefing presentation will be available at investors.vectrus.com. To hear the live audio webcast, click here.
Contact:
Mike Smith, CFA
719-637-5773
michael.smith@vectrus.com
About Vectrus
Vectrus is a leading, global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and logistics services, and information technology and network communication services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships, and a strong commitment to their mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 177 locations in 21 countries. In 2017, Vectrus generated sales of $1.1 billion. For more information, visit our website at www.vectrus.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
