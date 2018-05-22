Vectrus Wins $84 Million Sheppard Air Force Base Contract

"We are honored to have been selected by the Air Force to support the largest and most diverse training base in Air Education and Training Command (AETC)," said Chuck Prow, president and chief executive officer of Vectrus. "Sheppard was a key strategic win for Vectrus and we look forward to broadening our relationship with AETC and the Air Force."

Sheppard AFB was activated on Oct. 17, 1941 and is home to the 82nd Training Wing and the 80th Flying Training Wing. It is the only Air Force base that is home to both technical and flying training. The 82nd Training Wing provides training in more than 900 formal officer and enlisted courses while the 80th Flying Training Wing operates the Air Force's second busiest joint-use airfield outside of a combat zone.

"Our team has done an excellent job differentiating our offering and delivering innovative, cost effective solutions with this important client," said Prow. "The Sheppard win builds on our AETC programs at Keesler AFB and Maxwell AFB, and expands our Air Force prime contract presence, which includes programs such as Turkey-Spain BMC II, Thule BMC, and AFCAP. These programs represent a significant portion of our backlog and help to further diversify our client mix and geographic footprint."

Under the Sheppard AFB contract, Vectrus will provide support for four functional areas: Installation Management, Operations and Maintenance, Installation Engineering, and Emergency Management.

For information on career opportunities associated with Sheppard AFB as well as other Vectrus programs, please visit www.vectrus.com/careers.

Contact:

Mike Smith, CFA

719-637-5773

michael.smith@vectrus.com



About Vectrus

Vectrus is a leading, global government services company with a history in the services market that dates back more than 70 years. The company provides facility and logistics services, and information technology and network communication services to U.S. government customers around the world. Vectrus is differentiated by operational excellence, superior program performance, a history of long-term customer relationships, and a strong commitment to their mission success. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 6,700 employees spanning 177 locations in 21 countries. In 2017, Vectrus generated sales of $1.1 billion. For more information, visit our website at www.vectrus.com or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectrus-wins-84-million-sheppard-air-force-base-contract-300653151.html

SOURCE Vectrus, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.vectrus.com

