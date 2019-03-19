Vedanta Limited: Lanjigarh Statement

MUMBAI, India, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday morning some agitators near our Lanjigarh plant staged a protest which led to a violent agitation. The local Odisha Industrial Security Force personnel (OISF), who intervened were attacked by the protestors during which some protestors and OISF personnel got injured and they were immediately moved to the local hospital. According to the hospital authorities, one protestor and one OISF staff have succumbed to injuries.

We are deeply saddened by the news and we offer our condolences to the families of the deceased. We will work with full cooperation with the appropriate authorities who will be looking into the incident. We sincerely appeal to the protestors not to resort to such acts when every situation can be resolved amicably through discussions.

About Vedanta Limited

Vedanta Limited is a diversified natural resources company, whose business primarily involves producing oil & gas, zinc - lead - silver, copper, iron ore, steel, aluminium and commercial power. The company has a presence across India, South Africa, Namibia, Australia and Ireland.

Vedanta Limited is the Indian subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc. Governance and Sustainable Development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company is conferred with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) 'Sustainable Plus Platinum label', ranking among the top 10 most sustainable companies in India. To access the Vedanta Sustainable Development Report 2018, please visit https://www.vedantalimited.com/VedantaDocuments/4SustainabilityReport2017-18.pdf

Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit www.vedantalimited.com

