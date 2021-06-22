Vedere Bio II Announces Appointment of Gabor Veres, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

"Gabor has over 15 years of experience leading preclinical research and development for international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and holds 20 years of experience in the development of cell and gene therapy products," said Cyrus Mozayeni, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, President of Vedere Bio II and Atlas Venture Entrepreneur in Residence. "His extensive track record designing and executing gene therapy research programs for a range of diseases, including conditions of the eye, will be an incredible asset to our team as we continue our work to restore vision to patients with both genetic and non-genetic causes of vision loss."

Dr. Veres joins Vedere Bio II from BioMarin, where he served as Vice President, Head of Gene Therapy Research, focusing on AAV platform discovery and identifying new therapeutic indications in gene therapy. Prior to this role, Dr. Veres was Vice President of Pre-clinical Research at bluebirdbio, where he initiated and coordinated multiple research programs including viral gene delivery to correct genetic and acquired diseases. He also led several projects from pre-clinical research to clinical development including ZYNTEGLO® and SKYSONA™. Prior to joining bluebirdbio, Dr. Veres served as Vice President of Research and Development at Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a gene therapy company focused on developing treatments for rare conditions of the eye, lung and liver. Dr. Veres holds a Ph.D. in Genetics and Biochemistry from the University of Szeged, Hungary.

"Vedere's approach to vision restoration holds great potential to treat vision loss regardless of underlying genetic cause or disease stage, and I'm looking forward to helping build out and progress the company's unique platform and product pipeline," said Gabor Veres, Chief Scientific Officer at Vedere Bio II. "The company's proprietary AAV capsid technology and mutation agnostic approach move beyond the limitations of traditional gene therapy, with the ultimate goal of restoring vision for patients who have otherwise limited treatment options."

Vedere Bio II is a privately held, emerging biopharmaceutical company leveraging mutation agnostic technology and novel AAV capsids to restore vision in all patients with vision loss due to photoreceptor cell death. Comprising a diverse team of pioneering scientists, Vedere Bio II is discovering and developing next generation ocular gene therapies to increase the quality of vision restoration and preservation for large, underserved indications. The company is headquartered at LabCentral in Cambridge, MA and is funded by Atlas Ventures, Octagon Capital, Mission BioCapital, Samsara BioCapital, the RD Fund and Casdin Capital. For more information, please visit www.vederebio.com or follow Vedere Bio II on Twitter and LinkedIn.

