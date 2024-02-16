Vederra Modular - New Modular Factory - Addresses Colorado's Housing Crisis with Affordable, Sustainable Modular Homes

News provided by

Vederra

16 Feb, 2024, 04:00 ET

AURORA, Colo., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vederra's modular factory in Aurora, CO, is taking a significant step towards addressing Colorado's affordable housing shortage with its commitment to "Housing for All" while contributing to the state's renewable energy objectives. Partnering with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Vederra is set to establish an innovative 110,000 sq ft factory dedicated to producing net-zero modular housing. This initiative is expected to have a positive impact on energy-efficient construction in Colorado, generating over 150 jobs and providing a practical solution to the state's pressing housing needs. Vederra is on track to deliver its first modular housing units in the 3rd quarter of 2024.

Led by a seasoned team with over 57 years of combined experience designing and building modular housing in Colorado, Vederra will collaborate closely with affordable housing organizations to design energy efficient, affordable projects. Vederra will be the first factory in Colorado to be certified by the Department of Energy to provide Zero Energy Ready Homes, which will provide the state's affordable housing organizations access to federal rebates to further offset the cost of housing.

Colorado's commitment to renewable energy, as championed by Governor Jared Polis' goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040, has paved the way for legislative changes impacting home construction. Partnering with NREL, Vederra will lead Colorado with its energy efficient home building. The factory is poised to assist affordable housing organizations and developers in meeting and exceeding Colorado's ambitious energy goals while streamlining modular construction processes.

Nathan Peterson, CEO, and Founder of Vederra, a long-time figure in the Colorado modular housing industry, emphasizes the importance of modular housing in addressing the housing shortage while prioritizing sustainability. He envisions this new factory as a crucial step toward providing affordable, environmentally conscious housing solutions for current and future Coloradans.

For further information, please contact:
Vederra
https://www.vederra.com/
info@vederra.com
(303) 285-0123

SOURCE Vederra

