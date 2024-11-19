Vee Healthtek Joins TA Associates' Portfolio with Strategic Growth Investment

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TA Associates ("TA"), a global growth private equity firm, has announced a majority stake investment in Vee Healthtek, the former healthcare professional services division of Vee Technologies. Now a TA portfolio company, Vee Healthtek will enhance its client-focused healthcare solutions and operations through expanded offerings, increased resources, and cutting-edge technology.

Vee Healthtek is a leading professional services provider that delivers cutting-edge solutions to top healthcare organizations. As a trusted partner to payers, providers, and pharmaceutical companies, we offer end-to-end services that harness industry expertise and a results-driven mindset to provide the best possible value to our clients. Vee Healthtek is the partner of choice for organizations looking to invest in innovation and accelerate growth.

TA, known for its expertise in scaling global companies, recognizes the immense potential for expansion within the dynamic healthcare sector. Through its investment, the firm will leverage its record of success to fuel extraordinary growth and innovation for Vee Healthtek and its clients.

As a partner to top payers and providers, Vee Healthtek delivers end-to-end solutions with AI, automation, and machine learning functionalities that streamline operations, enhance financial performance, and support the delivery of exceptional patient care. Its best-in-class, technology-enabled offerings, including revenue cycle management, health information management, business intelligence and analytics, risk adjustment, and claims management, ensure that the healthcare organizations Vee Healthtek serves receive unparalleled accuracy and quality.

The synergy between Vee Healthtek's domain knowledge and TA's strategic vision signifies the start of a robust relationship that is poised to set new benchmarks in healthcare. With access to TA's technology, resources, and networks, Vee Healthtek anticipates diversifying its suite of services, enhancing capabilities, and capturing an even greater market share of the healthcare sector.

"TA's wealth of knowledge will allow us to take the scope and sophistication of our services to new heights." Matt Michaels, CEO of Vee Healthtek, commented. "Alongside TA, we will unlock an expanded realm of possibilities for our clients. The forecast is extremely promising, and I am eager to see what we can accomplish together. With TA's support and guidance, Vee Healthtek will scale faster than ever imaginable."

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in the healthcare sector. Vee Healthtek and TA are positioned to transform the future of the industry by harnessing their unique strengths and insights. Together, they will drive revolutionary outcomes for patients, payers, and providers alike.

About Vee Healthtek:

Vee Healthtek is a leading professional services provider and strategic partner to the nation's top healthcare organizations. Rooted in a history of innovation, Vee Healthtek offers industry-best results backed by data and technology. With a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, the firm delivers excellence in healthcare business process outsourcing services. For more information, please visit www.veehealthtek.com.

About TA Associates:

TA is a leading global private equity ﬁrm focused on scaling growth in proﬁtable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its ﬁve target industries – technology, healthcare, ﬁnancial services, consumer and business services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The ﬁrm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has over 150 investment professionals across oﬃces in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. For more information, visit: www.ta.com.

SOURCE Vee Healthtek