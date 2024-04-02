Vee Technologies Announces Healthcare Professional Services are Rebranding as Vee Healthtek

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vee Technologies' extensive suite of healthcare business solutions is now rebranded as Vee Healthtek to emphasize its excellence in blending healthcare professional services and technology. The new name and updated branding reflect its commitment to delivering innovation, efficiency, and exceptional value to leading healthcare organizations.

Since 2000, the company has served as a trusted provider of cutting-edge solutions to top health systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, physician groups, and payers. With a comprehensive suite of professional services, Vee Healthtek will continue to deliver industry-best outcomes that drive growth and maximize revenue. The company's results-driven mindset and collaboration-based approach offer healthcare organizations the best possible accuracy, quality, and return on investment.

"Healthcare has been our heartbeat since the start," CEO Chocko Valliappa shared. "We quickly became known for our innovative solutions and best-in-class results for payers and providers. By revitalizing our name and brand identity, we will better align with the growing needs of our client base."

President Patrick O'Malley added, "Our rebranding reflects our deep understanding of the unique challenges facing healthcare organizations and our stanch commitment to meeting those challenges head-on. With a more centralized focus, we are better positioned to address the evolving needs of our clients. As Vee Healthtek, we will continue to harness our decades of expertise as a leading provider of professional services."

This strategic shift in Vee Healthtek's brand identity marks a pivotal moment in the company's history. By embracing a new name, logo, and messaging, Vee Healthtek reinforces its reputation as a trusted partner to payers and providers. In aligning its name with its mission, the company better positions itself to anticipate and respond to healthcare organizations' most pressing needs.

As Vee Healthtek embarks on this new chapter, its dedication to driving sustainable growth remains unwavering. With a renewed concentration on healthcare, the company is poised to shape the future of professional services.

About Vee Healthtek:

Vee Healthtek is a leading professional services provider and strategic partner to the nation's top healthcare organizations. Backed by a history of innovation, Vee Healthtek is dedicated to delivering industry-best results backed by data and technology. With a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, the firm delivers excellence in healthcare business process outsourcing services. For more information, please visit VeeHealthtek.com.

SOURCE Vee Healthtek