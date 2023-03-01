Vee24 Introduces iOS App for One-to-One Customer Video Chats

High-definition video chat on mobile devices connects customers at home with sales associates in showrooms.

BOSTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vee24, the leader in person-to-person digital customer experience solutions, today announces the launch of its mobile app. Vee24's digital platform is powered by high-definition video chat, text chat, AI-enabled chatbots, co-browsing, screen sharing, online appointment setting, and more. The new VeeStudio for Mobile app, which is available for iOS devices, is a lightweight yet powerful version of their desktop video chat application for agents.

The VeeStudio for Mobile app allows sales associates who are working in boutiques, showrooms, and dark stores to use a mobile device for impactful one-on-one video chats. Customers can request a video call from any device via the brand's website and instantly connect with an in-store agent to see products of interest up close. In addition to video chat, customers and agents can also use text chat to communicate.

"Video chat brings the full experience of a showroom or boutique online, providing immersive digital experiences that lead customers to make informed purchases, feel satisfied with their shopping experience, and build brand loyalty," said Tomer Azenkot, CEO, Vee24. "The VeeStudio mobile app will help brands connect their virtual and in-person experiences and enable teams to provide superior sales support."

In addition to creating excellent customer experiences, the app facilitates a great employee experience. The VeeStudio for Mobile app uses set store hours for availability, so requests for engagement will only be made during dedicated service hours. There is also a Do Not Disturb mode for agents, which will prevent calls from coming in while helping in-store customers or while on breaks. Agents can use other apps and multi-task while still being able to receive incoming customer requests.

The world's leading customer-facing brands trust Vee24 to deliver exceptional digital customer experiences. Brands can seamlessly connect their virtual and in-person experience using this omnichannel customer engagement platform. The VeeStudio for Mobile app is another powerful tool that helps Vee24 continue to deliver better customer service and redefine e-commerce experiences.

About Vee24

Vee24 helps leading brands deliver great person-to-person customer experiences that accelerate their digital business. Vee24's digital customer experience platform — powered by high-definition video chat, text chat, AI-enabled chatbots, co-browsing, screen sharing, online appointment setting, and more — enables customer-centric teams to grow online sales, deliver better customer service, and build brand loyalty. Brands can seamlessly connect their virtual and in-person experience using this omnichannel customer engagement platform. Vee24 is headquartered in Boston, MA with European headquarters in Macclesfield, England. Vee24 customers include leading industry brands in the retail, automotive, and financial services sectors.

