Vee24 Introduces WhatsApp Integration for Customer Assistance

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vee24, the leader in person-to-person digital customer experience solutions, is proud to announce the recent launch of its asynchronous messaging integration. This new feature allows brands to engage with their customers via WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging service.

Vee24's digital platform enables customer-centric teams to grow online sales, deliver better customer service, and build brand loyalty through the power of high-definition video chat, text chat, AI-enabled chatbots, co-browsing, screen sharing, online appointment setting, and now asynchronous chat. Brands can add a link to WhatsApp on their website and social media channels, which allows customers to send their inquiries to their customer service agents.

The initial launch of the integration with a Beta customer showed promising results. WhatsApp for customer service offering launched days before Black Friday and immediately saw above the expected volume of incoming messages. Customers were delighted to connect directly with the company via a trusted communication channel, and agents could assist multiple customers at once.

The WhatsApp Integration seamlessly pairs the expanded customer experience with the agent interface our clients use today. Customers can start an inbound message conversation anytime via their WhatsApp account. Messages go directly to the agent hub, allowing product experts to handle multiple conversations simultaneously. Agents are then able to wrap-up calls with surveys, which feed into the comprehensive reporting suite.

"This is a very exciting launch," said Tomer Azenkot, CEO. "The WhatsApp integration not only delivers a great customer experience in a preferred medium but also helps streamline call centers since agents can assist multiple customers. Vee24 also offers the advantage of allowing call center supervisors to view customer conversations, have private conversations with agents, and see agent stats in real-time, which will be soon available for our WhatsApp clients. It's an efficient, easy-to-use system for all involved."

