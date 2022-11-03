Vee24 Virtual Boutique Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Vee24's Virtual Boutique to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vee24, the leader in person-to-person digital customer experience solutions, today announced the availability of their Virtual Boutique in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Vee24 customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Vee24 helps leading brands deliver great person-to-person customer experiences that accelerate their digital business. The Virtual Boutique is powered by the Vee2 digital customer experience platform which uses high-definition video chat, text chat, AI-enabled chatbots, co-browsing, screen sharing, online appointment setting, and more; enabling customers to grow online sales, deliver better customer service, and build brand loyalty. Brands can seamlessly connect their virtual and in-person experience using this omnichannel customer engagement platform. Vee24 customers include leading industry brands in the retail, automotive, and financial services sectors.

"Our aim is to ensure that Vee24 is the default customer engagement platform for organizations looking to grow online sales and deliver an unrivaled online customer experience," said Joseph Noonan, CEO, Vee24. "Adding the Vee24 Virtual Boutique to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a key step in this journey, connecting us to companies looking for ready-to-use solutions."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Vee24 to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

