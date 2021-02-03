Veea Collaborates with Bring It Home Communities™ and Realty Times® to Develop Virtual Offices for Real Estate Agents and Brokers

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea Inc., a pioneer in smart edge connectivity and computing, announced today that they have entered into an agreement with Realty Times, Inc. and Bring It Home Communities™ to co-develop and co-market edge-powered solutions for the real estate industry.

In almost every real estate transaction, agents must communicate with buyers, sellers, lenders, lawyers, inspectors, and government workers. Dozens and dozens of pages of documents must be signed and managed. The pandemic has essentially changed our expectations of how people and businesses operate, creating substantial challenges for real estate brokers and agents and opportunities for those willing to embrace virtual operations.

Real-estate firms and their agents need a virtual office with comprehensive, secure, reliable, and flexible communications within an environment that supports their activities while also providing tangible customer benefits that set them apart from legacy real-estate operators.

The edge computing-based solution will support new, virtualized capabilities such as virtual meetings for brokers, agents, and clients; virtual tours and virtual open houses with augmented reality capabilities that enable buyers to see properties like they are physically there on a variety of devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktops; rich media advertising by firms that want to reach home buyers supported by Veea's AdEdge advertising platform; and support for online learning and certification for agents and brokers.

"This solution provides tremendous value to the entire real estate community," said John Giaimo, CEO of Bring it Home Communities, Inc, and Realty Times. "It helps local realtors and brokers easily service buyers and sellers virtually, yet with the all-important personal touch."

Real estate offices in key markets will begin participating in pilot tests beginning in March.

"VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes integrate the secure connectivity, application processing power, and simplicity required to support virtual offices that can easily be deployed and centrally managed from the cloud," said Mark Tubinis, Veea's Chief Commercial Officer. "The solution is perfect for creating Virtual Real Estate offices that need to satisfy the demands of renters, buyers, sellers, lenders, lawyers, and anyone else that influences property transactions".

About Veea, Inc.

Veea is redefining and simplifying highly secure edge computing while improving application responsiveness, reducing bandwidth costs and overcoming central cloud dependency and latency. VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes integrate a full range of connectivity solutions, application processing power, and a full security stack to form an elastic edge computing platform with a dynamic connectivity and application mesh that can easily be deployed and centrally managed from the cloud. Veea's Edge Services run across this application mesh to deliver secure remote access, IoT/IIoT/AIoT, and a wide range of smart applications. These elements comprise the Veea Edge Platform, serving the needs of a large number of enterprise and public customers ranging from Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)-based work or study from home, Smart Buildings, Smart Energy, Smart Cities, Smart Construction, Smart Farming to Smart Retail. For more information, visit www.veea.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Embrace Your Edge

About Bring it Home® Communities

Bring it Home® community portals provide local real estate listings, articles, lifestyle and content specific to the community. Proudly supporting local businesses through the Bring it Home Ad Network, powered by Ad Persistence™ Visit https://bringithomecommunities.com/

About Realty Times

One of America's largest and most trusted real estate news organizations, Realty Times has connected buyers, sellers, brokers and agents with everything real estate related. Visit http://www.RealtyTimes.com/

SOURCE Veea Inc.

