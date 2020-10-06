Veea collaborates with Microsoft to accelerate Internet of Things solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea Inc., a pioneer in smart edge connectivity and computing, today announced it has joined Microsoft Azure Certified for Internet of Things (IoT), ensuring customers get IoT solutions up and running quickly with hardware and software that has been pre-tested and verified to work with Microsoft Azure IoT services. Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT allows businesses to reach customers where they are, working with an ecosystem of devices and platforms, allowing for faster time to production.

Today's IoT challenges are scale, security, responsiveness, reliability and performance. Enterprises are increasingly demanding faster decision-making and greater agility in their IT and OT systems by offloading local IoT, AI, and analytics workloads to the edge, while also maintaining enterprise-grade security. This new distributed edge processing paradigm alleviates latency, boosts scalability, improves security and increases access to information.

The VeeaHub family of Multi-WAN Secure Access Service Edge (MW-SASE) Nodes combine multi-WAN connectivity along with a full security stack with Zero Trust Networking (ZTN) and compute resources into form factors which are ideal for localized IoT/IIoT applications. VeeaHubs offer flexible wired and wireless connectivity, including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi Mesh, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and LoRaWAN, as well as unique mesh networking and compute resources, including virtualized applications, system and networking functions running in isolation in secure lightweight containers, into a single integrated, cost-effective, easily deployed network element for unparalleled flexibility and management simplicity. A container-level open software development environment along with VeeaHub Toolkit (VHT) facilitate application development by third parties for VeeaHub products. Three different VeeaHub models which address both indoor and outdoor applications are now available on the Azure Certified for IoT device catalog.

"The Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT program validates our ability to jumpstart customers' IoT projects with pre-tested device and operating system combinations," said Mark Tubinis, Chief Commercial Officer at Veea. "Our VeeaHub Developers' Starter Kit for developer community, which includes a VeeaHub unit on a rental basis, IoT Gateway VeeaHub Toolkit (VHT) and optional professional support services, enables developers and their customers to substantially accelerate development of their desired applications and rapid deployment of their IoT solutions."

"Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT extends our promise to bring IoT to business scale, starting with interoperable solutions from leading technology companies around the world," said Jerry Lee, Director of Marketing for Azure Internet of Things, Microsoft Corp. "With trusted offerings and verified partners, Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT accelerates the deployment of IoT even further."

IoT projects are complex and take a long time to implement. Customers find that choosing and connecting the right set of devices, assets or sensors to the cloud can be time-consuming. To jumpstart their IoT projects with confidence, customers are looking for certified devices and platforms that are tested for readiness, compatibility and usability with the Microsoft Azure IoT Suite. By choosing a partner from the Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT program, customers can save time and effort on project specs and RFP processes by knowing in advance what devices and offerings will work with the Azure IoT Suite.

Learn more about this collaboration at Azure Certified for IoT and explore the Azure IoT Suite today.

Veea will be presenting at next week's Edge Computing World virtual event, during both the Edge Developers Conference and the Edge Executive Conference.

About Veea Inc.

Helping Our Customers Embrace Their Edge

Veea makes edge computing simpler. The Veea Edge Platform provides everything organizations need to quickly and easily tap into the power and benefits of Edge Computing. VeeaHub Multi-WAN Secure Access Service Edge (MW-SASE) Nodes connect together to form an elastic, scalable, easily deployed and managed connectivity and computation mesh. Veea Edge Services use this mesh to address common edge application needs. And Veea Developer Tools accelerate the deployment of our partners' and customers' own edge and IoT solutions.

Veea is blazing the path to new levels of integration, performance, and value at the network edge, resulting in operational simplicity, lower cost and greater user satisfaction.

For more information, visit http://www.veea.com/ and follow Veea on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Veea. Embrace Your Edge

