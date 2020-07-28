Veea Edge Platform Enables Augmented Reality for Smart City

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea Inc., the pioneer in smart edge connectivity and computing, today announced that Seongnam, South Korea's Smart City project is using Veea Smart Edge Nodes to enhance their latest cultural exhibits with Augmented Reality (AR) technology. The Seongnam Cultural Foundation's Independent Activist Webtoon Project exhibit uses AR to delight, engage, and educate visitors as they learn about the lives and spirits of 100 historically important activists.

AR software running on the Veea Platform allows visitors to view and hear webtoon animated characters as they move through the exhibit. Doodleis, an AR application development firm, worked with Veea to bring animated 3D webtoon characters to life on smartphone screens. Exhibit visitors can even take selfies with the characters and view giant 3D elephants and rabbits playing in the exhibit plaza grass.

According to MarketsandMarkets™ Research, the AR market will grow from $10B in 2019 to over $70B in 2024. Engaging AR applications must be hyper-responsive, but processing performed in cloud data centers located hundreds or thousands of miles away from users adds unacceptable delay. Local "edge cloud" processing is increasingly critical as AR moves from novelty to necessity across a broad swath of markets, including industrial, education, and healthcare.

VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes (SENs) deployed in indoor and outdoor exhibit locations combine Wi-Fi hotspot access and server processing, forming a Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) platform, which places cloud processing close to users. Along with secure edge-server processing, storage, and Wi-Fi access, VeeaHubs offer Wi-Fi Mesh, 4G/LTE, Bluetooth, Zigbee, and LoRa wireless connectivity. Veea makes the localized, scalable edge clouds needed for AR solutions a reality. The highly integrated solution is optimal for demanding applications where small size, high performance, minimal power, functional integration, operational simplicity, and deployment flexibility are paramount.

"In collaboration with the very talented Doodleis team and Seongnam City Hall administration, we are demonstrating the clear requirement for a highly integrated edge computing and communication platform as close to users as possible," said Allen Salmasi, CEO of Veea. "Through this deployment, citizens of Seongnam and the local industry can explore an almost unlimited number of AR, IoT, and other applications of the VeeaHub platform through its open, highly secure software development environment."

About Veea Inc.

Veea places integrated connectivity and computation capabilities at the network device-edge to meet users' ever-increasing expectations in a world of IoT, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 data connectivity. The Veea Platform includes management tools, developer tools, software applications and VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes, bringing the benefits of "cloud" as close as possible to users' devices. Veea solutions are establishing new levels of integration, performance, and value at the network edge, resulting in greater user satisfaction, operational simplicity, and lower cost. Embrace Your Edge. For more information, visit www.veea.com and follow Veea on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Veea Inc.

Related Links

www.veea.com

