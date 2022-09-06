Veea Joins CableLabs as a Vendor Member

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea® Inc., a leader in integrated smart edge connectivity, computing and security technologies for edge and cloud introduced it is now a Vendor Member of CableLabs, a not-for-profit innovation and research and development lab founded in 1988 by American cable operators, and is now an active participant in the subsidiary Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a non-profit professional association for the advancement of technology, standards and workforce education related to cable telecommunications engineering.

"The CableLabs community has long been instrumental in moving the Cable MSO industry forward, and Veea is honored to support their efforts and their members," said William Hurley, Chief Revenue Officer. "Given their history of enabling service providers to bring fiber-based services into hundreds of millions of homes, businesses and public venues, and their investments in adding wireless services as part of their commitment to a mobile-first world, CableLabs is well-positioned to continue to innovate and collaborate with technology providers like Veea to bring valuable new services and revenue streams to the hundreds of operators they serve."

CableLabs invents new ways to keep people connected by making broadband faster and more responsive, reliable, and secure, cementing the cable network as the platform of choice for enjoying incredible experiences in entertainment and connectivity. As the leading innovation and R&D lab for the cable industry, CableLabs creates global impact through its member companies around the world.

Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunication industry for more than five decades. As a not for profit, member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter.

SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas.

Veea will be participating in the upcoming event in Philadelphia, PA, September 19 – 22.

About Veea

Veea™ is redefining and simplifying secure edge computing that improves application responsiveness, reduces bandwidth costs, and eliminates central cloud dependency. VeeaHub® Smart Computing Hubs™ integrate a full range of connectivity options, application processing power, and a full security stack to form an elastic edge computing platform with a dynamic connectivity and application mesh that can easily be deployed and centrally managed from the cloud. Veea Edge Services run across this application mesh to deliver secure remote access, IoT/IIoT/AIoT, and a wide range of smart applications. These elements along with a range groundbreaking vertical-specific applications comprise the Veea Edge Platform, serving the needs of organizations across Smart Buildings, Smart Energy, Smart Cities, Smart Construction, Smart Farming, Smart Retail, and other industry verticals. Veea's Virtual Trusted Private Networking (vTPN™) solution, based on a unique and highly secure VPN technology and cloud-managed full stack security services, makes it simple and affordable to securely connect for most smart vertical market applications including the remote and work-from-home workforce and branch offices. Veea was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY, with its development activities primarily located in its engineering offices in Bath, UK, and Iselin, New Jersey, USA, along with sales and support offices located at multiple locations throughout the US, France, South Korea, and Brazil. Veea was named by Gartner as a 2021 Cool Vendor in Edge Computing. For more information, visit veea.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Veea Inc.