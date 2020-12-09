Veea Joins LoRa Alliance® to Advance IoT Edge Computing

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veea Inc., a pioneer in smart edge connectivity and computing, announced that it joined the LoRa Alliance®, a nonprofit association dedicated to advancing the adoption and implementation of the low-power long-range wide-area networking LoRaWAN® standard. Veea will lend its deep connectivity and edge computing expertise to the LoRaWAN ecosystem as IoT solutions embrace the benefits of distributed edge computing.

The LoRa Alliance is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members collaborate closely and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN standard, the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard is deployed by more than 140 major mobile network operators globally, while continued expansion now reaches more than 160 countries.

"I am pleased to welcome Veea to the LoRa Alliance," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "The rapid acceleration of massive IoT deployments will be a major driver of edge computing and the opportunity to leverage LoRaWAN is significant. I'm excited to follow Veea's progress and look forward to its participation in and contributions to our ecosystem as it brings its LoRaWAN solutions to market."

Veea offers a unique, comprehensive LoRaWAN solution in which the radio, gateway-concentrator, and server processing are integrated into VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes to support the independent collection and processing of data from the large and growing number of LoRaWAN-compliant devices. This solution, offered for both indoor and outdoor environments, supports both cloud-managed and local autonomous processing of data and logic for event-driven controls, providing a significant advantage in remote rural or forested areas where internet/cloud access is limited. The solution also offers simple scalability, as multiple centrally managed VeeaHubs can be meshed together through wired and/or wireless connections to increase channel capacity and connectivity. VeeaHubs support both wired and 4G/LTE broadband WAN connections, allowing these LoRaWAN networks to connect to private or public clouds for integration with other solutions or for monitoring, device management, control, alerts and notifications. VeeaHubs are part of the Veea Edge Platform, which also includes pre-packaged edge services, cloud-based edge network management, and a complete edge/IoT application developer kit.

"Veea is helping companies build the best IoT/IIoT solutions possible," said Mark Tubinis. Chief Commercial Officer, Veea. "By bringing LoRaWAN networking capabilities to our Edge Platform, the advantages of our edge mesh technology can be applied where low-power, long distance connectivity and integrated edge computing is required, such as smart farming, smart forestry, smart city, smart buildings, smart industrial, smart mining, smart construction, and much more."

Veea is redefining and simplifying highly secure edge computing while improving application responsiveness, reducing bandwidth costs and overcoming central cloud dependency and latency. VeeaHub Smart Edge Nodes integrate a full range of connectivity solutions, application processing power, and a full security stack to form an elastic, dynamic meshed edge computing platform that can easily be deployed and centrally managed from the cloud. Veea's Edge Services run across this application mesh to deliver secure remote access, IoT/IIoT/AIoT, and a wide range of smart applications. These elements comprise the Veea Edge Platform, serving the needs of a large number of enterprise and public customers ranging from SASE Work from Home (WFH), Smart Schools and distance learning, Smart Buildings, Smart Energy, Smart Cities, Smart Construction, Smart Farming, to Smart Retail. For more information, visit www.veea.com. Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

