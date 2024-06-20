VEECON 2024 HEADLINER ANNOUNCED: T-PAIN TO HEADLINE PREMIER "CONFERENCE MEETS FESTIVAL" IN LOS ANGELES

Exclusive Performance to Take Place at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater on August 11

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends announced today that GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain will headline VeeCon 2024 , closing out the three-day conference with a live performance on Sunday, August 11. VeeCon ticket holders can catch this exclusive music experience at the renowned Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE.

T-Pain to Headline VeeCon 2024 in Los Angeles on August 11, 2024. Photo Credit: Scrill Davis

"I'm planning a special performance for VeeCon 2024," said T-Pain. "It's an honor to headline such an innovative event that celebrates entrepreneurship, creativity and cultural impact. Get ready!"

"The energy, the joy, the iconic performer – T-Pain is going to crush VeeCon and I'm excited for everyone who's coming to experience the legend," said Vaynerchuk.

In addition to the highly-anticipated musical guest, VeeCon's inaugural Los Angeles event will include keynotes, panels, entertainment and activations centered around the five core themes: Business, Marketing, Technology, Innovation and Popular Culture. More than 50 distinguished speakers and industry leaders are confirmed to attend and opine on the latest trends in today's business landscape, including Taylor Lorenz (Host, Power User, Vox Media), Tom Braun (President of Business Operations & Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy) and Will Guidara (Restaurateur & Bestselling Author). Other notable speakers include Howie Mandel (Comedian), Jameela Jamil (Actress, Advocate and Founder of I Weigh), Khaby Lame (Creator, Filmmaker, Comedian) and Linda Yaccarino (CEO, X). For a complete speaker lineup, visit veecon.co/veecon-speakers-2024 .

An NFT-ticketed experience, tickets for VeeCon 2024 are available for purchase on the secondary market. All VeeCon 2024 tickets are general admission and grant access to all three days of the event. For further assistance and a step by step guide to purchasing tickets, visit veecon.co/tickets .

