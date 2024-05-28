VEECON 2024 SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED: GARY VAYNERCHUK AND VEEFRIENDS REVEAL INITIAL LINEUP FOR LOS ANGELES DEBUT

THIRD ANNUAL CONFERENCE-MEETS-FESTIVAL TO TAKE PLACE AT L.A. LIVE ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT AUGUST 9 - 11;

JAMEELA JAMIL, KHABY LAME, HOWIE MANDEL, GARY VAYNERCHUK AMONG FEATURED DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends announced today the initial speaker lineup for VeeCon 2024 , featuring over 30 trailblazing thought leaders across entertainment, fashion, finance, food, wellness and more. Beginning Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11, VeeCon will take over the L.A. LIVE Entertainment District in the heart of downtown Los Angeles.

VeeCon Heads to Los Angeles for 2024

The conference-meets-festival founded by Vaynerchuk in 2022 has gained notoriety for uniting world-class speakers from various industries to share their insight with the next generation of groundbreakers, creators and multihyphenates. For its Los Angeles debut and third edition of the event, VeeCon 2024 promises a diverse dialogue centered around the event's five core themes: Business, Marketing, Technology, Innovation and Popular Culture. Programming will center on what is happening now and next in today's business landscape, through candid keynotes, panels, entertainment and activations designed to inspire connection, creativity and growth.



This year's speaker lineup includes: Arianna Huffington (Founder and CEO, Thrive Global), Daley Pearson (Co-Founder, Director Ludo Studio, Executive Producer, Bluey), Howie Mandel (Comedian), Jameela Jamil (Actress, Advocate and Founder of I Weigh), Jill Cress (Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, H&R Block), Khaby Lame (Creator, Filmmaker, Comedian), Linda Yaccarino (CEO, X), Marissa Jarratt (Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer at 7-Eleven, Inc.), Mona Vand (PharmD, Wellness Expert & Entrepreneur), Sean Tresvant (CEO, Taco Bell), Shelley Zalis (Founder and CEO, The Female Quotient), Stanley Tang (Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, DoorDash), Tarek El Moussa (CEO, TV Personality, Author and Entrepreneur) and Tariq Hassan (SVP, Chief Marketing & Customer Experience Officer, McDonald's USA), among others.

"I am thrilled to bring an incredible lineup of trailblazers and industry icons to Los Angeles for this year's VeeCon," said Vaynerchuk. "By infusing the LA entertainment and creator industry into VeeCon's signature mix of business and innovation, we want to focus on what matters most – understanding what's happening in popular culture, shifts in consumer behavior and technology. This isn't just a conference— it's an immersive experience designed to leave you energized and ready to elevate your life."

Renowned for pioneering the use of non-fungible-tokens (NFTs) for event access, VeeCon continues to refine and innovate its ticketing platform. This year, VeeCon is partnering with Base, a Layer-2 network by Coinbase, to further streamline the NFT-ticketing experience. Attendees who need assistance obtaining their VeeCon 2024 ticket can book a free personalized session through the VeeConcierge service, where a dedicated support team will help navigate through the process of purchasing and registering a VeeCon 2024 ticket.



For a complete speaker lineup, visit veecon.co/veecon-speakers-2024 . For more information on how to access tickets, visit veecon.co/tickets .



For information about media credentials or press operations, visit https://veecon.co/press or email [email protected] .

Follow @veecon on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Facebook and X for all the latest event updates.

About VeeCon

For more information on VeeCon 2024, please visit https://veecon.co/ .VeeCon is a multi-day conference for business, innovation, technology, marketing and pop culture. Hosted by VeeFriends CEO and Creator Gary Vaynerchuk, VeeCon features discussions and performances from iconic and emerging leaders in business, innovation, technology, marketing and pop culture. Now in its third year, Veecon has become the flagship industry event where attendees build lasting relationships, share ideas, and connect as a

About Gary Vaynerchuk:

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX, the CEO of VaynerMedia, and the Creator and CEO of VeeFriends. Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what's next in culture, relevance, and the internet. Known as "GaryVee," he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business - he acutely recognizes trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact consumer behavior. Gary's approach sits at the intersection of business and pop culture. He keenly understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase and Uber.

About VeeFriends:

VeeFriends is a contemporary entertainment company that combines collectibles, events, games, and technology to allow people to make stronger connections with themselves and VeeFriends. The company's mission is to scale its unique VeeFriends characters and their qualities to create a happier world. These characters foster a sense of balance and inspire accountability, positivity, creativity, self-discovery, and personal growth.For more information, visit https://veefriends.com/ , join the discord channel , and follow VeeFriends on Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

SOURCE VeeFriends