VEECON ANNOUNCES 2024 EVENT PARTNERS

Thirteen New Partners, Eight Returning Join Los Angeles Debut, August 9-11

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and VeeFriends announce the sponsor line-up for the third VeeCon , welcoming 21 new and returning partners who will activate on-site as part of the weekend's action-packed offerings. In addition, VeeCon 2024 adds a special opening act performance from GRAMMY® Nominated Artist, Entrepreneur and Actress Saweetie on Sunday evening, followed by the headlining performance by GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon T-Pain.

"I am incredibly excited to bring this lineup of industry icons and brand partners to VeeCon this week," said Vaynerchuk. "Our partners will deliver one-of-a-kind experiences and activations to our community, making this a conference like no other. We can't wait to bring everyone together in LA."

"Our partners will deliver one-of-a-kind experiences to our community, making this a conference like no other." Post this

This year, VeeCon welcomes 13 new partners joining returning partners Cheetos ®, Coach, Diageo, Fanatics, Mattel Creations, Meta, STARRY ® and Yahoo. VeeCon adds Blockboard, MTV's The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras, Spreadshop and Under Armour, Inc.

In addition, Adobe, 505 Southwestern™, Invisalign®️, NYX Professional Makeup, Sabra, Shopify x Whalar Group, Truly® Hard Seltzer, tabl'eau Filtered Water and Zoomph join the roster.

"VeeCon takes pride in offering a platform that delivers meaningful opportunities to authentically showcase brands in ways that deeply engage our loyal community. We want to thank all of our partners who elevate the VeeCon experience and help us to make it bigger and better year after year," said Sivan Nadler, EVP, Head of Strategy & Revenue, VeeFriends.

Activation highlights that fans can expect include:

FriendsFest + VeeCon Stages

Adobe Express , the quick and easy content creation app, will give away one-year subscriptions to Creative Cloud to five lucky participants. They will be asked to create a social post using an Adobe Express template, add their favorite Gary Vee quote and post their creation on Instagram with #MadeWithExpress.

, the quick and easy content creation app, will give away one-year subscriptions to Creative Cloud to five lucky participants. They will be asked to create a social post using an Adobe Express template, add their favorite quote and post their creation on Instagram with #MadeWithExpress. 505 Southwestern™ invites guests to share their "Bold Takes" at FriendsFest to capture scorching answers and intense reactions covering topics like pop culture, current events and more!

invites guests to share their "Bold Takes" at FriendsFest to capture scorching answers and intense reactions covering topics like pop culture, current events and more! Cheetos®️ is bringing their newest flavor, Cheetos®️ Crunchy Buffalo in a tailgate style fan experience engaging guests with games and handing out free samples of the new delicious flavor!

is bringing their newest flavor, Cheetos®️ Crunchy Buffalo in a tailgate style fan experience engaging guests with games and handing out free samples of the new delicious flavor! Fanatics Collect connects buyers and sellers of trading cards and memorabilia through fixed-price listings and auctions. Swing by to learn more about the future of collecting and pick up a free graded VeeFriends card with proof of app download

Collect connects buyers and sellers of trading cards and memorabilia through fixed-price listings and auctions. Swing by to learn more about the future of collecting and pick up a free graded VeeFriends card with proof of app download During VeeCon, creators who have trusted Invisalign® clear aligners for their own smiles will share their experiences while interacting with attendees to spread smiles throughout the conference.

clear aligners for their own smiles will share their experiences while interacting with attendees to spread smiles throughout the conference. Mattel Creations' two-story activation will allow fans to engage with thought leaders and discover 'What's Next' in art, toys and entertainment. The upstairs podcast lounge will feature conversations led by Mattel Creations. Downstairs you can play a game of UNO® and explore unique product displays.

two-story activation will allow fans to engage with thought leaders and discover 'What's Next' in art, toys and entertainment. The upstairs podcast lounge will feature conversations led by Mattel Creations. Downstairs you can play a game of UNO® and explore unique product displays. MTV's The Challenge 40: Battle of the Eras. TV's longest running competition series will embark on its monumental 40th season August 14 at 8 p.m. ET /PT. Legends will clash in a battle for dominance as one million dollars and ultimate glory awaits the victors.

TV's longest running competition series will embark on its monumental 40th season at /PT. Legends will clash in a battle for dominance as and ultimate glory awaits the victors. NYX Professional Makeup will bring makeup to the people (so don't miss their panel session) in celebration of a partnership with Snapchat that leverages AR and AI technology. NYX Professional Makeup has created Beauty Bestie to empower people around the world to express themselves in new ways.

will bring makeup to the people (so don't miss their panel session) in celebration of a partnership with Snapchat that leverages AR and AI technology. NYX Professional Makeup has created Beauty Bestie to empower people around the world to express themselves in new ways. Sabra along with LA-based comedian Julia Jasunas will ask guests "what's your snack style?" as they sample a variety of Sabra Snackers flavors at FriendsFest.

along with LA-based comedian will ask guests "what's your snack style?" as they sample a variety of Sabra Snackers flavors at FriendsFest. Spreadshop invites guests to win their own phygital (physical + digital) merch item with VeeFriends trivia. NFC chips in all official VeeCon t-shirts will allow users to view a never-before-seen VeeCon comic strip and other exclusive content. Spreadshop will also outfit the VeeCon event staff.

invites guests to win their own phygital (physical + digital) merch item with VeeFriends trivia. NFC chips in all official VeeCon t-shirts will allow users to view a never-before-seen VeeCon comic strip and other exclusive content. Spreadshop will also outfit the VeeCon event staff. Under Armour, Inc., the official fitness partner of Veecon, will get fans moving, offering Creator-led morning runs and a FriendsFest activation where guests can experience the brand's latest gear designed to help you push your limits.

the official fitness partner of Veecon, will get fans moving, offering Creator-led morning runs and a FriendsFest activation where guests can experience the brand's latest gear designed to help you push your limits. Yahoo Fantasy: With a bold new look, intuitive interface and a $1 million giveaway, the award-winning Yahoo Fantasy app is making it easier than ever to play fantasy football this season. Just in time for your draft, get tips to help make this your best fantasy season yet.

Talent & Creator Exclusive Experiences

Blockboard , an outcomes-based programmatic marketing platform that uses blockchain and AI to guarantee better outcomes, presents our Talent Hospitality Lounge, where speakers can mingle, enjoy snacks, and network before and after their big stage moment.

, an outcomes-based programmatic marketing platform that uses blockchain and AI to guarantee better outcomes, presents our Talent Hospitality Lounge, where speakers can mingle, enjoy snacks, and network before and after their big stage moment. Coach will host a group of creators for a private dinner and session of "Courageous Karaoke", inspiring guests to be confident and have the courage to be real.

will host a group of creators for a private dinner and session of "Courageous Karaoke", inspiring guests to be confident and have the courage to be real. Diageo is bringing together two iconic spirits Johnnie Walker Blended Scotch Whisky and Tequila Don Julio to host the official after-party to close out VeeCon weekend. Creators 21+ will enjoy an evening of Don Julio 1942 and Johnnie Walker Blue Label signature cocktails to celebrate innovation, leadership and more.

is bringing together two iconic spirits and to host the official after-party to close out VeeCon weekend. Creators 21+ will enjoy an evening of 1942 and Johnnie Walker Blue Label signature cocktails to celebrate innovation, leadership and more. Meta will host brand leaders at a welcome dinner with a custom Reels experience. From Instagram to Facebook, Reels uniquely gets people to participate, share, follow, shop, buy and build connections; sitting at the intersection of connection and entertainment, fueling growth for brands and creators.

will host brand leaders at a welcome dinner with a custom Reels experience. From Instagram to Facebook, Reels uniquely gets people to participate, share, follow, shop, buy and build connections; sitting at the intersection of connection and entertainment, fueling growth for brands and creators. STARRY ® is set to host a Saturday Night Soiree, uniting top creators and industry influencers. This event will bring everyone together with the refreshing vibes of STARRY ®, your favorite lemon lime flavored soda.

is set to host a Saturday Night Soiree, uniting top creators and industry influencers. This event will bring everyone together with the refreshing vibes of STARRY ®, your favorite lemon lime flavored soda. Truly®️ Hard Seltzer will welcome VeeCon's Creator Program participants by hosting a kick-off party at Truly LA, the brand's fully immersive seltzer taproom in the heart of the iconic downtown Los Angeles Arts District, along with Shopify, the leading global commerce company, and their partner Whalar Group, a global creator company.

Zoomph will measure performance and analytics, while tabl'eau Filtered Water will provide an elevated and eco-friendly hydration experience for attendees. VeeCon encourages guests to bring their own refillable water bottles to minimize single-use waste.

Over the three-day event, VeeCon will feature 150+ world-class speakers, trailblazing thought leaders and emerging leaders across entertainment, fashion, finance, food, wellness and more.

VeeCon 2024 tickets are general admission and grant access to all three days of the event. To purchase tickets, visit veecon.co/tickets or for assistance in navigating the innovative NFT ticketing platform, visit VeeConcierge .

Follow @veecon on Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , Facebook and X for the latest updates.

SOURCE VeeFriends