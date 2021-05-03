Veem and Freightos Announce Partnership To Enable More Secure Global Sourcing for Small Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veem , a leading provider of online payment solutions, announced today that they will be partnering with Freightos.com, the online global freight booking platform. Through this partnership, Veem will become an available payments option on Freightos.com, offering users more ways to pay for international freight shipping.

The partnership comes at a time when demand for global sourcing and importing has rapidly accelerated for small business owners. The rise of e-commerce, particularly during COVID, helped drive an 83% increase in small businesses established in Q3 2020 and a 25% growth in e-commerce sales in the first 3 quarters of 2020. However, the 97% of US businesses that are SMB importers are limited by challenges when it comes to secure global payments and logistics.

"We're thrilled to partner with Veem, as they have built an incredible payments experience catered to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses sourcing overseas," said Ruthie Amaru, CEO of Freightos. "Given the massive uptick in small and medium-sized businesses shipping internationally during the COVID-19 pandemic, it's the perfect time to complement our payment experience with Veem."

"Our partnership with Freightos.com makes perfect sense. They make booking and shipping international freight easier, and we make digital payments easier. We're excited to join forces and provide their customers with access to Veem's digital payment capabilities," said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem.

About Veem

Veem simplifies the way businesses send and receive funds globally. Trusted by more than 285,000 businesses in over 110 countries, Veem offers a suite of payment services to establish and strengthen partner and supplier relationships. Veem's secure, trackable transactions combined with seamless integrations with popular business applications enable businesses to save time and money, while mitigating risk generally associated with international funds transfers. Veem is licensed and regulated in each country and state it serves.

About Freightos

Freightos.com, the world's largest online freight marketplace, makes global trade frictionless by helping importers and exporters reduce logistics spend and save time with instant comparison, booking and management of air, ocean and land shipments from top logistics providers.

SOURCE Veem; Freightos