Veem Expands No-Fee Domestic Payment Services to Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veem , a leading provider of online payment solutions, today announced the expansion of its no-fees domestic payment services to Canada, including Québec. Named Veem Local Canada, the tool includes Electronic Funds Transfers (EFT), giving Canadian business owners a new, easy-to-use tool for payment options.

Veem Local Canada provides businesses with an all-in-one, end-to-end solution for cross payments between provinces and territories across the country. Other key features include no fund caps, payment workflow solutions such as an enhanced reconciliation process, integrations with Quickbooks and Xero, and free features including invoice capture and tiered approval flow.

Today, businesses are still dealing with the nuisance of monthly subscriptions and per-use, per-transaction costs for domestic transactions from other payment platforms. Frustrating small business owners, this traditional process would force businesses to spend precious time reconciling and re-entering payment data into separate applications, while paying unnecessary fees to access necessary payment features. With Veem Local Canada, small and medium-sized businesses can now utilize a sophisticated online product to send, receive, and reconcile business payments within Canada.

"After a successful launch in the US, we are thrilled to expand our new product offering to small and medium-sized businesses in Canada," said Marwan Forzley, CEO of Veem. "Veem is always looking for ways to provide more value to our users, and this is a natural next step for us."

For more information about Veem Local, please visit https://www.veem.com/canada-local/

About Veem

Veem simplifies the way businesses send and receive funds globally. Trusted by more than 300,000 businesses in over 100 countries, Veem offers a suite of payment services to establish and strengthen partner and supplier relationships. Veem's secure, trackable transactions combined with seamless integrations with popular business applications enable businesses to save time and money, while mitigating risk generally associated with international funds transfers. Veem is licensed and regulated in each country and state it serves.

