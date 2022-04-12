VEEPS LAUNCHES NEW SUITE OF TV AND MOBILE APPS WITH SERIES OF EXCLUSIVE CONCERT STREAMS

The multi-platform release marks the most robust app coverage of all concert streaming services, with Veeps apps available for free download on Apple TV, Roku, iOS, and Android . While Veeps has always made live and on-demand concerts available via veeps.com, today's release puts premium quality live music directly into a viewer's TV without having to cast from a phone, screen-share or deal with annoying cables. And for those that love to watch shows from anywhere, the phone and tablet experience has been upgraded to the native app quality consumers expect from premium entertainment services. Concerts are available on a pay-per-view basis from directly within the apps.

"We think that the future of concert streaming is fans in all corners of the globe having access to every tour, and getting concert streams natively into TVs and phones is a gamechanger for artists and their fans. It puts Veeps shows right next to your favorite TV show, documentary or blockbuster movie and gives live concerts the same viewability and discoverability as any other type of premium content. Artists are already out there working and touring, so creating more opportunities for them to reach new and existing fans helps make the most of every tour. And the quality of our apps and the new platform makes these shows premium experiences for fans watching on Veeps. With Live Nation, we continue to build a network with global reach that will help artists continue to grow and we're excited about where this is going."

Joel Madden, co-founder of Veeps and frontman of Good Charlotte

With COVID heavily impacting live, in-person concerts over the last two years, consuming music livestreams has become firmly established fan behavior that is showing little signs of slowing down. A survey conducted in late 2021 indicated that as in-person concerts return fully, four out of five people planned to continue watching music livestreams. Over 90% of people also responded saying that they would purchase a livestream of a concert they wanted to see in person but couldn't attend — a key insight as artists look to expand their live audiences beyond physical tour stops. Analysis of Veeps ticket buyers of hybrid shows showed that around 90% of concert stream watchers were not in the local market of the in-person concert, indicating that streaming provides fans with greater access to their favorite artists.

Today's app release is yet another move from Veeps to guarantee that the world's best live music appears wherever people are consuming content all around the world. In March, Veeps was announced as the only concert streaming platform to be included in Verizon's new concert and entertainment hub, +play. This follows an announcement last year to install top-of-the-line camera equipment that enables turnkey livestreaming in a number of music venues across the U.S. — including House of Blues Chicago and New Orleans, The Fillmore in Philadelphia, Irving Plaza in New York, The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington, and Dos Equis Pavillion in Dallas, TX. — in partnership with Live Nation.

Fans can access the Veeps apps for iPhone, iPad, or Android in the iOS or Android app stores, or on their TV by searching "Veeps" in the Apple TV or Roku app stores.

FEATURED SHOWS AVAILABLE IN THE VEEPS APPS NOW —

KINGS OF LEON LIVE FROM O2 ARENA LONDON ON JULY 2

Just announced: Kings of Leon head back to where it all began with a global livestream event at the O2 Arena London on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The When You See Yourself tour returns the family band to the UK for the first time in over four years. Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon (Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums), Jared (bass) and Matthew Followill (guitar)) have released seven albums (Youth & Young Manhood (2003), Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004), Because of the Times (2007), Only by the Night (2008), Come Around Sundown (2010), Mechanical Bull (2013), WALLS (2016), sold over 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide. The multi-platinum selling band has had five singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, all seven of their studio albums on Billboard's Top 200 list and two singles that reached #1 on Modern Rock radio. With the release of WALLS, the band garnered their first-ever number one album debut on the Billboard Top 200. In addition, they have had nine GRAMMY Nominations, three GRAMMY Award wins, three NME Awards, two Brit Awards, and one Juno Award. They have toured all over the world, playing at top venues and headlining major festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Glastonbury. Kings of Leon most recently released their eighth studio album When You See Yourself on March 5th to critical and fan acclaim, with their lead single "The Bandit" receiving a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Song in 2022. Tickets for "Kings of Leon Live from O2 Arena London" are on sale now at Veeps ; the show will be available for viewing for three days after the event airs.

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS, LIVE FROM BOSTON ON APRIL 15

Announced to the world on March 25, SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS will celebrate the release of their new album by sharing it with fans around the world via a global streaming event to be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at 12 PM PT. The show will wrap up their nationwide "The River Is Rising" U.S. tour of sold-out shows and release of their new single "April Fool" HERE off their new album 4 , which is available everywhere now via Gibson Records (in partnership with BMG), HERE , and in limited-edition bundles HERE . "Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Live From Boston, shot on location in March during the group's sold out House of Blues show, the full production, multi-camera streaming concert event will give fans around the globe the chance to see SMKC's electrifying live show which The Chicago Sun-Times heralded "a rock-solid powerhouse" and "a curated, 21-song salute to some of their own best material" adding, "As long as Slash is still standing, rock music will always be alive and well" (3/3/22). The set list will include classic favorites, as well as brand new songs from their new album 4 , released last month on Gibson Records/BMG. Tickets for "Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - Live From Boston" are on sale now at Veeps ; the show will be available for viewing for 48 hours after the event airs.

KALEO LIVE AT RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE ON MAY 16

Following a series of sold-out shows on the North American leg of their Fight Or Flight Tour, GRAMMY-nominated Icelandic blues-rock band KALEO make their triumphant return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, May 16, 2022 with an exclusive livestream of their sold-out show via Veeps. After amassing over 1 Billion global streams, 39 international certifications and countless sold-out headlining shows spanning from London to Moscow, KALEO has proven to be a worldwide phenomenon. Led by front man/songwriter JJ Julius Son, the band released their sophomore full-length Surface Sounds in 2021, introducing the record with a pair of lead singles: "I Want More" and "Break My Baby," both of which reached the Top 6 at Triple A radio. 2016's RIAA Gold-certified breakthrough A/B spawned three hit singles – the GRAMMY-nominated "No Good," the RIAA Gold-certified "All The Pretty Girls" and the chart-topping, two-time RIAA Platinum-certified "Way Down We Go" which was used in over two dozen television shows from "Grey's Anatomy" to "Riverdale," leading the No. 1 single to top The Hollywood Reporter's Top TV Songs chart. KALEO completely sold out their first U.S. headline tour and was a standout at Coachella, Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo and were hand-picked to open stadium dates for the Rolling Stones. Tickets for "KALEO – Live at Red Rocks Amphitheatre" are on sale now on Veeps ; the show will be available for viewing for three days after the event airs. Opening acts Bones Owen and The Glorious Sons will be featured during the livestream, however their performances will not be available on demand.

INDIGO GIRLS CONCERT SPECIAL ON MAY 8

Indigo Girls unite with members of their renowned backing band and special guests from across the globe for Look Long: Together, a career-spanning concert special on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 6 PM PT featuring hits, rarities, and for the first time, full-band live renditions of songs from 2020's Look Long album. Woven between multi-cam performances, Emily Saliers and Amy Ray discuss songwriting and reveal the inspiration behind signature songs in a series of intimate home movie segments. Look Long: Together is your evening with the Indigo Girls: a one-of-a-kind celebration of nearly four-decades of music and community. Tickets are on sale now at Veeps ; the show will be available for viewing for seven days after the event airs.

GALANTIS LIVE FROM RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE ON APRIL 22

Internationally-acclaimed collaborative project Galantis has announced an exclusive livestream concert event, broadcasting live from its sold-out April 22nd show at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. One of the most dynamic live acts in dance music, Galantis boasts an innovative show that incorporates a three-tiered stage equipped with cymbals, drum pads, and 5 full-size kick drums. Since debuting in 2009, Galantis has sold out countless venues around the world on their headline tours and has thrilled crowds across the global festival circuit. The past few months have seen a series of massive genre-bending collaborations for Galantis, most recently including "What It Feels Like" with Navos & You, "Good Luck" with Mabel & Jax Jones, "Run" with Becky Hill, "Sweet Talker" with Years & Years and a remix of Coldplay & BTS' #1 single "My Universe." Galantis also reunited with Little Mix for a remix of their single "No," marking the second collaboration this year with the superstar group after their 2021 global smash hit "Heartbreak Anthem" alongside David Guetta. Tickets for "Galantis: Live from Red Rocks Amphitheatre" are on sale now at Veeps ; the show will be available for viewing for three days after the event airs.

LP LIVE FROM THE FILLMORE PHILADELPHIA ON MAY 1

LP recently announced the global livestream from their tour stop at the Fillmore Philadelphia on Sunday, May 1, 2022. This show marks LP's fourth livestream performance on Veeps and will also feature an opening set from Nick Leng. LP rose to international fame with 2017's Lost On You. The album's hit title track reached #1 in 18 countries and recently surpassed one billion streams. In 2018, LP released Heart to Mouth featuring the singles "Girls Go Wild" (Italy's most-played radio hit in 2019) and "Recovery". In 2021, LP released their latest album Churches, and are currently in the midst of their North American tour to support the release. Tickets for their livestream from the Fillmore Philadelphia are on sale now on Veeps ; the show will be available for viewing for two days after the event airs.

POPPY LIVE FROM HOUSE OF BLUES SAN DIEGO ON MAY 26

Just announced: Post-genre art and music visionary Poppy will be livestreaming from her Never Find My Place Tour stop at House of Blues San Diego on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Poppy has quickly risen to center-stage as an unassuming paragon of high culture, high fashion and high art. Embodying "alternative" in the truest sense of the word, she bleeds the boundaries between pop, progressive, and electronic underpinned by unpredictable time signatures shifts and heavy edge on her third full-length, I Disagree. I Disagree was a decisive document of her progression from internet phenomenon to musician of unparalleled aplomb, yielding critical acclaim in the form of cover stories for NME, Revolver, Kerrang!, Upset, TUSH and inclusion on several best of 2020 lists (#1 Upset, #12 Revolver, #19 Popbuzz, #23 Kerrang, etc.), as well as a GRAMMY nomination for Best Metal Performance (BLOODMONEY), making her the first solo female artist ever nominated in the category. Poppy premiered the title track from EAT (NXT Soundtrack) in an iconic performance for the GRAMMYs that left fans begging for more until the EP's surprise release as part of a major televised event in partnership with WWE. She followed the EAT EP with the single Her to much acclaim for both the song and its innovative music video. Flux came next, accompanied by its own imaginative video directed by Poppy and the announcement of a new album of the same name. So Mean followed with an additional self-directed video – ahead of the full album drop on September 24, 2021. Tickets for Poppy's livestream from House of Blues San Diego are on sale now on Veeps .

ALL SHOWS:

Ludo on April 22, 2022 live from House of Blues Chicago

Apocalyptica on April 27, 2022 live from House of Blues Chicago

Dorothy on April 30, 2022 live from House of Blues Chicago

Car Seat Headrest on April 30, 2022 live from The Wiltern in Los Angeles

Better Than Ezra on May 6, 2022 live from House of Blues New Orleans

About Veeps: Veeps is the market leader in premium concert streaming, providing fans around the world with access to live and on-demand shows from popular artists and iconic venues. Launched in 2017 by Benji and Joel Madden, the platform has seen over one million fans watch live performances from over 2,000 artists. Veeps is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV). For more information, visit veeps.com.

