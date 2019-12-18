Veev Builds the Next Wave of Exceptional Living Experiences

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veev Group Inc., an integrated real estate developer, today announced its prefab panelized wall system, as well as the merger of its group of subsidiaries and re-branding as Veev. The consolidation better positions Veev to accelerate the pace of innovation in the residential housing market, specifically with a focus on multifamily and accessory dwelling unit (ADU) products. The Veev brand reflects its customer experience focus and a vision of creating exceptional living for all.

"There is a critical need to improve economics and experiences across the housing market," said Amit Haller, CEO, Chairman and Co-founder, Veev. "Rethinking our approach to the creation and management of living spaces will unlock significant benefits for occupants, owners and society overall."

Prefab Panelized Wall System

The core of Veev is its prefab panelized wall system, which is produced off-site and assembled on-site. An integrated design approach combines advanced materials with digital fabrication to create a high performance building process on an agile manufacturing platform.

Key components of the Veev panelized wall system include:

Surface: high performance acrylic (HPA) provides an elevated tactile experience, while remaining kid and pet-friendly, and is essentially stainless, scratch-less and antimicrobial

Structure: light gauge steel (LGS) provides superior longevity and resilience against moisture, pests, earthquakes, wind, fire and distortion

Climate: radiant system increases comfort and efficiency with room-level control

Intelligence: smart building ecosystem connected via sensors delivers living space comfort, health and convenience in a fully integrated system

Speed and scale: off-site fabrication allows standardized wall fabrication with high quality control, and reduces waste, increases productivity and improves construction schedules

Living Space as a Product and Customer Experience

Housing is at the core of personal lifestyles and can benefit from innovation similar to the consumer electronics market Veev applies a continual improvement mindset across the full real estate stack--design, build and operation--to benefit the end user.

About Veev Group Inc.

Veev provides integrated real estate solutions that create exceptional living experiences for all. Originally established in 2008, the company consolidated its group of subsidiaries in 2019 to accelerate the pace of innovation in the residential housing market. Veev has more than 200 team members with its headquarters and fabrication facility located in the San Francisco Bay Area and a satellite office in Tel Aviv. More information on the company and career opportunities is available at www.veev.com .

