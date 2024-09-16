Veezoo Continues Growth Aspirations with Expansion into the U.S. Market and Appointment of Mark Nelson, Former Data Analytics President and CEO of Tableau to Veezoo Board of Directors

Empowering curiosity at all levels of an organization, Veezoo launches new capabilities as it enables innovation, propels growth and unlocks possibility through AI-powered, self-service analytics

ZURICH, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veezoo, a leading global AI-powered, self-service analytics solution, today announced its expansion and availability of the Veezoo platform into the U.S. market and the appointment of Mark Nelson, former Tableau President and CEO to the Veezoo Board of Directors.

A seasoned technologist with more than three decades of industry leadership and data experience, Mark is inspired by Veezoo's vision to enable curiosity throughout an organization with its industry-changing analytics capabilities.

From left to right: Co-Founders - Marcos Monteiro, CEO, Till Haug, COO, JP Monteiro, CTO

"I am excited to be joining the Veezoo Board of Directors," said Mark Nelson, "We are moving into the next generation of AI-enabled business intelligence and Veezoo offers customers a data analytics solution that changes the way business users experience data. With an easy-to-use interface, combined with a governance layer that is unmatched in the industry, there is no better offering than Veezoo for companies that are truly looking to unleash the power of curiosity within their organization. Veezoo's expansion will enable U.S. customers to empower employees at all levels to ask questions, embrace curiosity and make smart decisions."

"Mark brings deep experience in data analytics and business intelligence, as well as a comprehensive understanding of the transformative implications of today's world of AI," said Marcos Monteiro, CEO and Co-Founder, Veezoo. "Veezoo is committed to enabling a culture of curiosity throughout an organization through easy access to smart data and his appointment is critical as we expand into the U.S. and disrupt the business intelligence market with our leading analytics solution."

Veezoo was founded in 2016 with a vision to reward curiosity across organizations by empowering every employee to make the right decisions for their business through the power of data. Today, Veezoo provides an experience that allows users to interact with their data in natural, everyday conversation, leveraging AI with a ChatGPT-like interface. At the forefront of data democratization, with the leading AI-powered Self-Service Analytics solution, Veezoo is using its proprietary Knowledge Graph technology to ground business answers through its AI capabilities, delivering an unprecedented level of speed, accuracy and ease of use for any user.

Expanding both reach and product functionality, Veezoo continues to grow its customer base, today offering a cloud-based, self-service analytics platform. With the belief that the ability to work with data can turn curiosity into action, Veezoo enables customers to gain faster access to business-critical information through a combination of improved ease of use across business lines and higher accuracy in the data analysis results.

"As a champion for Veezoo within our organization, I have seen first-hand the significant impact its trusted data solution can have on the growth and success of an organization. Veezoo's unmatched ease of use sparks industry-leading employee adoption. By unleashing the power of curiosity through business intelligence Veezoo generates real impact on the bottom line by enabling data-driven decision making throughout every level of the organization." said Dr. Stefan Kühn, Vice President, Data & AI at air up.

Today Veezoo also announces three new major features: AI-Guided Analytics, which transforms broad questions into targeted, data-driven investigations, leading an employee through a detailed analysis with comparisons and adjustments of various factors, AI-Powered Chart Designer, that customizes data visualizations effortlessly, and AI-Powered Knowledge Graph Builder, which accelerates data setup by automatically interpreting data schemas while enabling flexibility and control.

About Mark Nelson:

Mark is the former President and CEO of Tableau, a data analytics company, acquired by Salesforce in 2019. Joining Tableau as Executive Vice President of Product Development, Mark led the global engineering and product teams helping the company broaden and deepen its industry-leading analytics platform before being named President and CEO in 2021.

An empathetic leader who understands the importance of building trust with employees and customers, Mark will bring an authentic approach to solving big issues in business intelligence and AI, recognizing that companies like Veezoo are at the crossroads of a dynamically changing industry.

Currently a Venture Partner at Madrona Venture Group, Mark focuses on evaluating new investments and advising portfolio companies.

Prior to Tableau, Mark was Chief Technology Officer at Concur and was responsible for all aspects of product development and for hosting operations for its SaaS services. He also spent 17 years as Vice President and Architect at Oracle, working to help build a $6 Billion middleware business.

Mark serves as a board member of CircleCI, the leading CI/CD platform and previously served on the board of data transformation company Talend.

Mark holds a Bachelor's in general engineering and a Master's in computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About Veezoo:

Founded in Zurich, Switzerland in 2016, Veezoo's vision is to reward curiosity across organizations by empowering every employee to make the right decisions for their business through the power of data.

Leveraging AI with a ChatGPT-like interface, Veezoo provides an experience that is just like natural, everyday conversation. Using its proprietary Knowledge Graph technology to ground business answers through its AI capabilities, Veezoo's trusted solution delivers an unprecedented level of speed, accuracy and ease of use for its customers.

