Veezoo Selected as Finalist in 14th Annual Ventana Research Digital Innovation Awards

The Ventana Digital Innovation Awards identify the top technologies that have the most striking impact in their respective markets, recognizing pioneering vendors that contribute advancements in technology, drive change, and increase value for organizations worldwide.

"Our original design goal with Veezoo was to make it easy for people who lack the technical skills required to get the answers they need from cloud data warehouses," said Marcos Monteiro, CEO and co-founder of Veezoo. "This recognition by Ventana Research, a leading industry research firm, validates our hard work and commitment to bringing advanced analytics and real-time insights within reach of business users."

"The advancements in innovation of technology in the last year, and our work to identify and promote those vendors and products over the last 14 years, has identified the important accomplishments in our industry," said Mark Smith, CEO and chief research officer at Ventana Research. "Congratulations to the finalists of our Digital Innovation Awards, and for the dedication to the investments made to advance technology that helps organizations be more productive and effective in their operations."

The Ventana Digital Innovation Awards are aligned with the firm's expertise areas: Analytics, Data, Customer Experience, Digital Business, Digital Technology, Human Capital Management, Marketing, Office of Finance, and Office of Sales and Operations & Supply Chain. Nominations were open to organizations across business and IT, technology vendors and consulting firms. Award finalists were chosen by the subject-matter expert analyst team at Ventana Research, which scored the submissions on digital innovation that most successfully maximizes the value of all the organization's assets – its people, processes, information, and technology.

ABOUT VENTANA RESEARCH

Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm. We provide insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops and our research and advisory services, Ventana On-Demand. Our unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. This benchmark research plus our market coverage and in-depth knowledge of hundreds of technology providers means we can deliver education and expertise to our clients to increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost, and risk.

ABOUT VEEZOO

Founded in Zurich in 2016, Veezoo is on a mission to empower organizations with fast and easy access to big data insights. Powered by AI and inspired by the simplicity and power of natural-language questions, Veezoo's innovative, cloud-based analytics approach replaces the inefficient drag-and-drop interfaces of traditional business intelligence solutions with an intuitive, conversational interface. Veezoo evolves the data analytics experience: non-technical users can quickly discover critical trends and relationships in complex datasets to make smarter, better-informed decisions. To learn more, visit veezoo.com .

SOURCE Veezoo

Related Links

https://www.veezoo.com/

