Vega Atelier Boosts Remote Creativity and Collaboration for Compute-Hungry Production and Post-Production Workloads

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vega atelier assures business objectives are achieved and undesired events are prevented. The technology deployment platform maximizes productivity by providing executive dashboards, operation control rooms, and studio workloads pre-configured for high performance regardless of access point.

The atelier workspace is purpose-built to protect the rights of those who create entertainment content. It uses the MPA content security best practices to strengthen the processes to protect content during production, post-production, marketing, and distribution.

"The advancements the cloud has made in data management is second to none. Its ability to dynamically handle massive amounts of file data and complex workflows enables Vega to solve difficult problems with no code interfaces," said Kris Bliesner, CEO, Vega. "Eliminating the requirements for advanced cloud skills empowers IT to support the pace of innovation without increasing the organization's risk exposure."

"The architecture of atelier goes beyond solving performance in the cloud. Atelier puts control back into the hands of creatives without triggering a massive engineering recruitment," said Jason Foster, Vega Senior Cloud Strategy Lead. "The Pandemic changed how employees get work done. With atelier, employees maintain the collaboration and productivity level but adapted for the work-anywhere world we now live in."

"Think of Vega as abstracting cloud complexity, giving deeper insight to billing, and enabling remote workers more easily. The Vega atelier solution has cut costs by 66% for AWS infrastructure in some use cases," stated Foster.

