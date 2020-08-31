Vega Digital Awards 2020 Winners Announced

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Awards Associate (IAA) has released the list of winners for the 2020 Vega Digital Awards. Over 1,182 entries were received from 29 countries throughout the world.

The Vega Digital Awards was first established with creative professionals of digital media in mind. "It Is always a privilege to celebrate the achievements of such brilliant individuals," Kenjo Ong, the CEO of IAA remarked. "Their creativity never ceases to amaze me."

Submissions are reviewed by IAA's panel of experts, under a set of strict and rigorous standards. IAA oversees the entire awards program, including its sister awards program MUSE, and ensures that both programs are executed with the utmost attention to detail.

Grand Jury Panel

For 2020, IAA gathered 23 esteemed professionals to serve as its panel of jury. These individuals are held in high regard in their respective fields, and are involved in noted organizations such as Connected, Vitamin London, Proximity Russia (BBDO Group), BEAMY, NBC Sports at NBCUniversal, and Responsive Spaces.

Based on the category they are entered in, submissions are evaluated under relevant industry standards. Blind judging by panelists also ensure the resulting winners are chosen by merits alone.

The competition included entries from countries such as the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, China, France, Singapore, Belgium, Ireland, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, and many, many more.

International Brands Represented

Familiar brands worldwide were also represented, such as Hypergiant Industries, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Hamilton Beach, Philip Morris International, BMW, e.l.f. Cosmetics, The Calile Hotel, and many more.

"It is an honor for us here in IAA to be able to serve these talented individuals from all over the world," Ong noted. "It is remarkable how creativity doesn't stop in spite of the current state of things. Perhaps creativity truly is the expression of our soul."

Due to popular demand, IAA has decided to run a second season for the 2020 Vega Digital Awards. Entries are now open, until November 12, 2020.

