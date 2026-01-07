VEGA Named Most Trusted Protein Powder in Canada

*Voted #1 most trusted brand by Canadian shoppers based on the 2026 BrandSpark® CanadianTrust Study

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VEGA, a pioneer in plant-based nutrition, is proud to announce it has been voted the most trusted protein powder by Canadian shoppers in the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards1!

The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on an extensive study reflecting the opinions of over 45,000 Canadian shoppers and the consumer products they trust across food, beverage, grocery retail, home goods, and more. This year's winners have achieved the highest levels of consumer confidence by consistently delivering quality, value, and reliability.

BrandSpark Logo

"We are incredibly proud to receive this award," says Caitlin Mceachran, Brand & Innovation Director at VEGA. "VEGA was the first plant-based protein brand in Canada, and we are honoured that Canadians continue to choose VEGA because they trust that we deliver high-quality, great-tasting nutrition that supports their goals. VEGA will continue to push boundaries and deliver high-quality nutritious products, whether they're just starting their wellness journey or striving for peak performance."

Founded in Vancouver in 2001, VEGA has led the plant-based nutrition category for over two decades with thoughtfully crafted products and rigorous quality standards. This latest recognition reinforces VEGA's leadership in the category and its role as a trusted partner in the daily nutrition routines of its community.

VEGA's lineup includes Protein + Recovery, Ready-To-Drink Protein Shake, All-In-One Nutrition, Protein + Creatine, NEW Creatine Monohydrate, Protein + Supergreens, and more to help support both athletic performance and everyday nutrition. Products are available nationwide at retailers including Safeway, Sobey's, Loblaws, Costco, and online at myvega.ca .

For more information about VEGA and its full lineup of plant-based nutrition products, visit myvega.ca . Follow along on Instagram @vegaplantnutrition and TikTok @vegaplantnutrtion .

For a full list of the 2026 winners visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com

1Voted most trusted Protein Powder by Canadian shoppers based on the 2026 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study.

About VEGA

VEGA's product line is driven by purpose and performance. Our products are formulated to deliver athletic performance and everyday nutrition, taking you from the gym to the kitchen with clean and proven formulas. Built with simple ingredients. VEGA's lineup is vegan, gluten-free, and lactose/dairy-free to be easy on the gut with no sugar alcohols. VEGA performance products are used by elite athletes and nutritionists who expect nothing but the best from the products they use. Most of our performance products are Informed Choice certified and NSF Certified for Sport.

Media Contact -- [email protected]

SOURCE VEGA