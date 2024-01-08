LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VEGAMOUR, the leading holistic hair wellness brand, renowned for its plant-based hair wellness solutions, will launch in Sephora across Canada starting today. The brand's range of clean, vegan, high-performance hair care products will be available at all 114 Sephora locations across Canada and on Sephora.ca.

This marks a significant expansion for Vegamour in the North American market, making the brand easily accessible to Canadian consumers. Vegamour is currently sold in Sephora across the U.S. with a presence in 535 store locations and online.

VEGAMOUR EXPANDS INTO CANADA EXCLUSIVELY WITH SEPHORA

"Vegamour has experienced significant brand growth and increased awareness over the past several years. We have dedicated Sephora consumers within the U.S. who look to Vegamour to help them achieve their hair goals. Expanding into a new market with Sephora Canada will allow us to reach a new audience and make it easy for Canadians to experience Vegamour's hair wellness offerings," says Erin McGilvra, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Vegamour.

"Haircare innovation is now focused on the overall wellness of hair – the "skinification of hair" effect - whether that is caring for the scalp, heat reducing tools or damage correction," says Jane Nugent, SVP Merchandising, Sephora Canada. "Vegamour's breakthrough range of shampoos, conditioners and serums support visible results to deliver the healthy-looking hair we are all looking for. Our Canadian clients will love the award winning GRO Hair Serum and care products in the Vegamour range."

Founded in 2017, Vegamour has garnered widespread acclaim for its innovative approach to addressing common hair concerns, including loss, thinning, and damage, without compromising on overall hair health. With a holistic, 360-degree approach, Vegamour seamlessly combines the potent forces of science and nature to create an optimal environment for hair to flourish. The brand's formulations boast sustainably sourced, bioavailable, phytoactive ingredients, redefining the standards within the hair care category.

Vegamour has become synonymous with its beloved GRO Hair Serum, a best-selling product that has amassed a dedicated following, with one serum sold every 15 seconds, totaling over 2 million bottles worldwide since its launch. Fueled by plant-based actives such as Caffeine, Turmeric, Mung Bean, and Red Clover, the GRO Hair Serum visibly enhances hair density and reduces signs of shedding, resulting in thicker, fuller, and healthier-looking hair. Clinically shown to increase the appearance of hair density by up to 52%* and reduce signs of shedding by up to 76%, users can experience transformative results in as little as 90 days*. With over 2,000 5-star reviews, this non-toxic, hormone-free formula delivers exceptional results without harmful chemicals, carcinogens, or side effects.

VEGAMOUR will launch at Sephora Canada stores and on Sephora.ca with the following assortment: GRO Hair Serum for Thinning Hair, GRO Hair Serum Trio for Thinning Hair, GRO Revitalizing Shampoo, GRO Revitalizing Conditioner, GRO Dry Shampoo, GRO Scalp Detoxifying Serum, GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager and HYDR-8 Leave-In-Conditioner.

Clinicals & Disclaimer: *Formulated with ingredients clinically shown to increase the appearance of hair density by up to 52%. Results from an in-vivo clinical study of a key ingredient with 40 subjects over 150 days.*

*Formulated with ingredients clinically shown to reduce signs of shedding by up to 76%. Results from an in-vivo clinical study of a key ingredient with 19 subjects over 150 days.

*See GRO Hair Serum results in as soon as 90 days. Results from a clinical study with 20 subjects over 150 days.

ABOUT VEGAMOUR:

VEGAMOUR takes a holistic approach to hair wellness that incorporates powerful phyto-actives that work in tandem to address both the symptoms and underlying causes of visible hair damage, thinning and loss. Our inside out approach takes into consideration the health of the entire follicular ecosystem and works to promote a healthy environment for hair to thrive, naturally.

ABOUT SEPHORA CANADA:

Since its debut in Canada in 2004, Sephora Canada has been a leader in prestige omni-retail with the mission of creating an inviting beauty shopping experience and inspiring fearlessness in our community. With the goal of delivering unbiased shopping support and a personalized experience, Sephora invites clients to discover thousands of products from more than 360 carefully curated brands, explore online and through our mobile app, enjoy services at the Beauty Studio and engage with expertly trained Beauty Advisors in 114 stores in Canada. Clients can access the free-to-join Beauty Insider program and digital community, which together enhance the experience of Sephora's passionate clients.



Sephora has been an industry-leading champion of diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment, guided by our longstanding company values. In 2019, Sephora announced a new brand platform, "We Belong to Something Beautiful," to reinforce its dedication to fostering belonging amongst all clients and employees and to publicly strive for a more inclusive vision for retail in the Americas. Sephora continues to give back to our communities and advance inclusion in our industry through its social impact and equity programming, called the Sephora D&I Heart Journey.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Vegamour@purplepr.com

SOURCE VEGAMOUR