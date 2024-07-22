LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegamour, the leader in holistic hair wellness, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the GRO+ Advanced System, dermatologist co-developed and designed to address the concern of severe shedding and hair loss. Launching today, this groundbreaking collection, which includes a Balancing Shampoo, Balancing Conditioner, Hair Serum, and state of the art dermaroller, marks a milestone in the brand's commitment to pioneering advancements in hair health, signifying a new era for Vegamour.

Vegamour Launches Groundbreaking GRO+ Advanced System to Combat Severe Hair Shedding and Loss

The GRO+ Advanced System represents a fusion of cutting-edge technology and powerful plant-based actives. To formulate this new collection, Vegamour's team utilized AI screening techniques to evaluate thousands of potential plant compounds, identifying the most potent hair-densifying ingredients. This tech-forward approach propels the efficacy of natural hair loss remedies to unprecedented levels, setting a new standard in the industry.

"The majority of women will experience hair loss at some point in their lives which can be incredibly stressful and overwhelming," said Shelley Diefenbach, Head of Vegamour Product Marketing. "In working with our Dermatologists, we wanted to create an elevated, plant-based alternative for people experiencing significant hair shedding. Our GRO+ Advanced System is shower-to-finish ritual, clinically proven to reduce hair loss due to breakage from washing and combing*, visibly improve hair density* and nurture the scalp's skin barrier."

"We utilized AI to identify new plant actives that work in synergy to help visibly improve density and reduce shedding," noted Erin Enriquez, Senior Director of Research and Product Development for the brand.

Co-developed with Vegamour's dermatological advisors Dr. Neera Nathan and Dr. Afton Cobb, the GRO+ Advanced System underwent best-in-class clinical trials, reporting strong results in addressing the concerns of the growing segment of consumers experiencing severe shedding and hair loss. In the 120-day clinical study of 40 participants using GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum once daily, 93% of participants had a clinically measured improvement in hair density and experienced up to an 87% reduction in hair loss due to breakage from washing and combing.

"The dermatologist team helped to design the clinical trials to test the formulas, and reviewed the ingredients that went into the serum and shampoo. We were also closely involved in developing the dermaroller, including the needle length and density, to help optimize results from the serum and system," said Vegamour Chief Dermatological Advisor Dr. Neera Nathan, who helped to formulate the collection alongside Vegamour Dermatology Expert Advisor Dr. Afton Cobb. " The GRO+ Advanced System can be used as an adjunct to conventional medical hair loss therapies, or can be an option for those who prefer to use a plant-based, over-the-counter approach. I frequently see patients who are dissatisfied with the currently available topical minoxidil options or who do not wish to take oral medications, and the GRO+ Advanced System is a nice option for those people."

The launch of the GRO+ Advanced System highlights Vegamour's dedication to continuing to push the boundaries of scientific research and product development within holistic hair care solutions. With a dedication to clean, vegan, efficacious ingredients, Vegamour empowers individuals to achieve their hair goals while promoting overall well-being.

*Based on a 120-day independent, third-party clinical study with 40 participants using GRO+ Advanced Hair Serum once daily.

