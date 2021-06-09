Vegan Boss Deliciously Disrupts the Protein Hoax

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The great protein hoax is coming to a screeching halt thanks to Vegan Boss as Dustin Capp, Founder, and CEO of BrandxMedica, unveils their latest product, a 100-percent vegan, plant-based protein powder that stands out in the highly competitive and synthetic protein powder industry. Maximizing performance and prioritizing wellness, Vegan Boss is the perfect post-workout shake packed with essential nutrients that jump-start the muscle recovery process.

The New Standard In Post-Workout Recovery

In addition to nourishing the body immediately after a workout, the vegan protein powder helps stimulate fat loss, eliminates bloating, and eases digestion through its unique synergistic enzyme blend.

Vegan Boss embraces the company's focus on vitality, helping consumers build, develop and thrive through their workouts and beyond. "We wanted to push the limit and create the perfect plant-based protein superfood blend," says Dustin Capp. We've expressed our passion for optimizing post-workout recovery with essential, all-natural ingredients, stressing the importance of high-quality products for an affordable price.

"High-quality superfood protein blends should not command the overinflated price we currently see on the marketplace. Instead, it should be accessible to everyone. That's our mission," says Capp. BrandxMedica strives to make the increasingly popular plant-based approach to nutrition accessible and practical for everyone.

Training requires more than just a good routine; with the right protein powder, a person can reach their fitness goals and tap into an entirely new way of living. Founder Dustin Capp encourages everyone to take ownership of their health from the ground up. In addition to adequate fitness and nutrition, he created a brand that offers products to support growth and progress over superficial gains.

By going plant-based and vegan with their latest product, Capp and his team aim to bring a new perspective to the fitness supplement industry. Protein powders have been a staple in fitness for years, but they're often advertised as miracle potions and contain a running list of artificial ingredients that work against better health.

Vegan Boss is designed to help people get more out of every workout by activating a faster, stronger, and more powerful recovery. Its advanced Superfood blend creates a silky smooth, delicious plant-based protein shake that tastes amazing and brings real results. Forget about the weird flavors and bland textures that have plagued the plant-based industry for years. Instead, the powder boasts a rich chocolate flavor and is built on four plant proteins: pea isolate, cranberry seeds, chia, and sacha inchi.

A high-powered blend of multi-source Omega-3 rich plant proteins and amino acids activates the body's natural recovery and repair systems. Anyone looking to get back in shape or take a more natural approach to their workout recovery can do so without falling prey to the synthetic, overpriced, and less effective protein brands clouding the market. Vegan Boss is as straightforward as it is effective; all-natural, nutritionally optimized, and designed with both performance and wellness in mind.

BrandxMedica ensures that their step into the vegan market is more than just a trend or fad; it's a sustainable alternative to the over-saturated protein market. So instead of relying on endless supplements, powders, and purported miracle products, consumers can choose just one powerful, healthy solution for all their workout recovery needs.

To learn more about BrandxMedica, visit www.brandxmedica.com.

