Vegan Cheese Market to Record a CAGR of 8.41%, Increasing Number of Organized Retailing Outlets Worldwide to Boost Growth - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Vegan Cheese Market 2022-2026: Scope

The vegan cheese market report covers the following areas:

Vegan Cheese Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Source

Soy milk: This segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits associated with soy-based derivatives. Moreover, increasing product innovation from vendors in the soy-based food derivatives category will boost the sale of soy milk-based vegan cheese worldwide.



Almond milk



Rice milk



Others

Geography

North America : This region will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as Increasing investments in the plant-based foods sector, including vegan cheeses, and frequent product launches. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key countries for the vegan cheese market in North America .

: This region will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as Increasing investments in the plant-based foods sector, including vegan cheeses, and frequent product launches. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and are the key countries for the vegan cheese market in .

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Vegan Cheese Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the vegan cheese market, including Absolute Vegan Empire GmbH and Co. KG, Bute Island Foods Ltd, Chicago Vegan Foods, Dairy Free Down Under, Danone SA, First Grade International, Fresh Start, Good Carma, GreenSpace Brands Inc, I AM NUT OK, Kite Hill, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Miyokos Creamery, Nush foods, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Parmela Creamery, Tofutti Brands Inc., Treeline Cheese, Upfield BV, and Vromage are some of the major market participants.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Vegan Cheese Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vegan cheese market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vegan cheese market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vegan cheese market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vegan cheese market vendors

Related Reports

Vegan Food Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Vegan Supplements Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vegan Cheese Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.26 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.84 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Absolute Vegan Empire GmbH and Co. KG, Bute Island Foods Ltd, Chicago Vegan Foods, Dairy Free Down Under, Danone SA, First Grade International, Fresh Start, Good Carma, GreenSpace Brands Inc, I AM NUT OK, Kite Hill, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Miyokos Creamery, Nush foods, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Parmela Creamery, Tofutti Brands Inc., Treeline Cheese, Upfield BV, and Vromage Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Source



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Source

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Source - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Source

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Source



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Source

5.3 Soy milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Soy milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Soy milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Soy milk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Soy milk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Almond milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Almond milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Almond milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Almond milk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Almond milk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Rice milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Rice milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Rice milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Rice milk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Rice milk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Source

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Source ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Absolute Vegan Empire GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 97: Absolute Vegan Empire GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 98: Absolute Vegan Empire GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Absolute Vegan Empire GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.4 Bute Island Foods Ltd

Exhibit 100: Bute Island Foods Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 101: Bute Island Foods Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Bute Island Foods Ltd - Key offerings

10.5 Chicago Vegan Foods

Exhibit 103: Chicago Vegan Foods - Overview



Exhibit 104: Chicago Vegan Foods - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Chicago Vegan Foods - Key offerings

10.6 First Grade International

Exhibit 106: First Grade International - Overview



Exhibit 107: First Grade International - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: First Grade International - Key offerings

10.7 Fresh Start

Exhibit 109: Fresh Start - Overview



Exhibit 110: Fresh Start - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Fresh Start - Key offerings

10.8 Maple Leaf Foods Inc.

Exhibit 112: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Tofutti Brands Inc.

Exhibit 119: Tofutti Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Tofutti Brands Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Tofutti Brands Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Treeline Cheese

Exhibit 122: Treeline Cheese - Overview



Exhibit 123: Treeline Cheese - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Treeline Cheese - Key offerings

10.12 Upfield BV

Exhibit 125: Upfield BV - Overview



Exhibit 126: Upfield BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Upfield BV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio