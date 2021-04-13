Vegan Cooking Show Wins Two Taste Awards!

New Day New Chef won a Taste Award for "Best Series Pilot". Along with amazing vegan chefs, the season featured vegan athletes, including NBA legend John Salley and Olympian Dotsie Bausch, bodybuilders, actors, singers and even a vegan accountant.

New Day New Chef: Support and Feed Edition won for "Best Filmed at Home Episodes or Film." This season looked at the work of Maggie Baird, whose organization raises funds for vegan restaurants to make nutritious, delicious food for those in need. The season featured a slew of celebrities, including Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol, Dynasty's Elaine Hendrix, Lost's Emilie de Ravin, Dancing with the Stars' Joanna Krupa, and America's Next Top Model's Katie Cleary, It even included a cameo appearance by Maggie's multi Grammy-winning, vegan children, Billie Eilish and Finneas.

The plant-based cooking shows are hosted by award-winning journalist/New York Times bestselling author Jane Velez-Mitchell and produced through her 501 c-3 non-profit, the JaneUnChained News Network, in conjunction with Emmy-winning Executive Producer Eamonn McCrystal of Inspired.

These two awards are both Viewer Choice Awards, reflecting the popularity of the series, which also airs on public television stations around the nation. One of the fun, signature themes of the series is the Blender Dance. Creating vegan dishes often involves the use of a blender. When faced with the prospect of all that noise, Eamonn decided to make it a fun dance break. It provides lots of laugh out loud moments.

"We wanted to show that whipping up plant-based meals is a joyous experience. There's an infinite variety of combos in veggies, legumes, grains, nuts and fruits. Today we can put an interesting vegan spin on every traditional dish. You might say vegan cooking is the New Nouvelle Cuisine," said Velez-Mitchell.

The series is about to tape its next season, New Day New Chef LIVE, which will feature some of America's top chefs showing off their skills with no second chances.

