Vegan Cosmetics Market Size Worth $20.8 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 6.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jp )

Rapidly changing cosmetic trends are affecting global marketplace as most of the consumers find cruelty towards animals unethical and are spreading awareness against this act. Moreover, embracing natural substitutes such as plant-based personal care products is working in favor of the market.

Use of animal products such as hair, fur, and others is banned in few countries of developed region such as Europe. This, in turn, is poised to boost the growth of the market. In addition, growing popularity of safer and naturally derived cosmetics is anticipated to augment the market. Increasing concerns regarding health & safety, consumer awareness about use of animal-tested products, and rising importance given to environmentally viable products are likely to stir up the demand for vegan cosmetics.

E-commerce retail spaces have gained tremendous momentum over the last few years owing to ease of product selection and easy order placing and delivery. With the advent of products in 2011, China recorded more than 65.0% hit in online vegan cosmetics sale, owing to shift in consumer shopping experience from hypermarkets and specialty stores to E-commerce platforms.

Major cosmetics manufacturing companies across the globe are realizing the importance of making products that use ingredients, which are mineral-based or plant-based, rather than manufacturing products that are infused with animal extracted ingredients. Vegan cosmetics are gaining popularity due to their superior properties.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Vegan Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup), By Sales Channel (E-Commerce, Supermarket, Departmental Store, Specialty Store), And Segment Forecast, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vegan-cosmetics-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Choices in cosmetics available to vegan have rapidly expanded in past few years with new brands launching and existing brands choosing to launch new ranges of vegan products or even go completely vegan

Skin care products dominated the market in terms of revenue, with a share of over 36.0% in 2017, owing to consumer preferences across diverse regions

E-commerce is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period owing to ease of product selection and availability of wide range of products and promotional offers

The U.S. vegan cosmetics market is expected to exceed USD 3.16 billion by 2025, owing to presence of various manufacturers and suppliers of vegan cosmetics

by 2025, owing to presence of various manufacturers and suppliers of vegan cosmetics The market for vegan cosmetics is highly competitive due to presence of a number of international companies with diverse product portfolios

Some of the key companies present in the market are Zuzu Luxe, Ecco Bella , Bare Blossom, Emma Jean Cosmetics, Modern Mineral Makeup, Urban Decay, Arbonne, Pacifica , Nature's Gate, Beauty Without Cruelty, Billy Jealousy, and MuLondon Organic.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Baby Personal Care Market - The global baby personal care market was valued at around USD 56 billion and is expected to grow at an annual CAGR of approximately 7% from 2016 to 2024.

Halal Cosmetics Market - The global halal cosmetics market size was valued at USD 16.32 billion in 2015.

Jojoba Oil Market - The global jojoba oil market size was USD 151.7 million in 2015 and is expected to witness growth over the forecast.

HMO Market - The global human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) market size was USD 60.0 million in 2015.

Grand View Research has segmented the global vegan cosmetics market on the basis of product, sales channel, and region.

Vegan Cosmetics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Skin Care Hair Care Makeup Others

Vegan Cosmetics Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) E-commerce Hypermarket/Supermarket Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Others

Vegan Cosmetics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.