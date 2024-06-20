VEGAN FAST FOOD CHAIN UNVEILS THE RIBBY, A 100% PLANT-BASED VERSION OF THE ICONIC BBQ RIB SANDWICH

Plant Power Fast Food wants you to get your fingers sticky with this limited-time special sandwich smothered in BBQ sauce

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant Power Fast Food has announced The Ribby, a plant-based version of the iconic American BBQ sandwich, will be available for a limited time in all 10 of their locations starting July 2nd.

The Ribby is a housemade 100% plant-based patty featuring shredded jackfruit, doused in sweet, tangy BBQ sauce, thinly sliced onions, and crisp Grillo's Pickles—the refrigerated pickle brand beloved for its fresh taste and use of all-natural ingredients—piled high on a warm, toasted bun.

Zach Vouga, President/COO and Co-Founder of Plant Power, talks about this launch by stating, "The BBQ rib sandwich holds a legendary place in fast food history and we wanted to honor that legacy with our plant-based take. With our sweet and smoky housemade BBQ and the best pickles in the world, Grillo's, we believe The Ribby will offer an unforgettable flavor experience."

To celebrate, Plant Power is inviting its fans to a special pop-up launch at their Hollywood location on June 28th, one week before it launches in all locations. The event, which will run from 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM, is in conjunction with the group, Vegan Playground, and will feature an exclusive first taste of The Ribby and a lineup of other incredible vegan food vendors.

Plant Power was recently voted one of the "Top 100 Burgers in America" by Yelp as well as winning the #1 Vegan Fast Food Restaurant by Veg News. The Ribby, which will retail for $12.95, will be available starting July 2nd while supplies last, so it's here for a good time, not a long time.

ABOUT PLANT POWER FAST FOOD

Founded in 2016 the Plant Power Restaurant Group, LLC is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, CA. The company aims to transform the fast food industry by providing delicious, plant-based options of the food people know and love. The company is committed to delivering convenient, satisfying plant-based options without compromising on taste or satisfaction. Visit plantpowerfastfood.com to learn more.

