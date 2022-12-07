Vegan fast foods market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by the growing number of vegan consumers - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vegan fast foods market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.86 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 11.6% according to Technavio. The growing number of vegan consumers is notably driving the vegan fast foods market growth. However, factors such as the lack of product standardization guidelines may impede market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vegan Fast Foods Market 2022-2026

Read the 139-page report with TOC on "Vegan fast foods market analysis report by end-user (take-out and dine-in) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/vegan-fast-foods-market-industry-analysis

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Vegan fast foods market: Major Trend

The rise of private label brands is one of the key vegan fast foods market trends contributing to the market growth.

Consumer demand for private-label fast foods has increased as retailers have introduced delicious vegan food offerings with high-quality ingredients and complex flavor profiles, such as mock meat.

The sales of private-label brands will increase as retailers roll out more vegan product formulations. Retailers are expanding their vegan product lines by introducing RTC vegan delicacies and other plant-based milk products to cater to the demands of consumers.

Such initiatives from retailers will increase the sales of private-label vegan fast food products during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Vegan fast foods market: Key Vendors

Alpro UK Ltd.

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Beyond Meat Inc.

Blue Tribe

Danone SA

Dominos Pizza Inc.

Good Dot Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Goshen Foods

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

McDonald Corp.

Nestle SA

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Papa Johns International Inc.

Plamil Foods Ltd.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

The Wendys Co.

Tofutti Brands Inc.

VBites Foods Ltd.

Wakao Foods

Vegan fast foods market: Segmentation Analysis

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Take-out - size and forecast 2021-2026

Dine in - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

What are the key data covered in the vegan fast foods market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the vegan fast foods market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the vegan fast foods market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the vegan fast foods market across North America , Europe , APAC, the Middle East , and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, the , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the vegan fast foods market

Vegan Fast Foods Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 125 Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 18.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 11.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alpro UK Ltd., Amys Kitchen Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Blue Tribe, Danone SA, Dominos Pizza Inc., Good Dot Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Goshen Foods, Israel Chemicals Ltd., McDonald Corp., Nestle SA, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Papa Johns International Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

