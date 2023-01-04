Vegan Hair Color Is A Growing Trend In The Natural Hair Care Products Market - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON , Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vegan hair dye does tend to have milder, or less harsh chemicals than non-vegan hair dye, although this may not be the case for every vegan hair dye. For example, in 2020, Revlon, a USA based company dealing in cosmetics, skincare and personal care, launched NEW Total Color, a vegan permanent hair color that gives 100% full coverage. This unique product nourishes the hair by providing natural color with brilliant shine and less breakage. It includes vegan ingredients and an easy-to-use, effortless experience and precision at the roots.

The global natural hair care products market size reached a value of nearly $9.89 billion in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% since 2017. The natural hair care products market is expected to grow from $9.89 billion in 2022 to $12.77 billion in 2027 at a rate of 5.2%. The natural hair care products market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2027 and reach $16.62 billion in 2032.

Natural Hair Care Products Market Driver – Rise In Number Of Hair Problems

As per the natural hair care products market forecast, the rising number of hair problems supported the hair preparations market during the forecast period. Growing hair-related problems such as dandruff, hair loss and split ends, are driving the growth of the natural hair care products market. For instance, in January 2022, according to SBS Filipino, an Australia-based international news company, 50% of Australians experience hair issues during the summer, which makes them less confident to go out and socialize. Hence, increasing hair-related problems contributed to the natural hair care products market expansion during the period.

Procter & Gamble Held The Largest Natural Hair Care Products Market Share In 2022

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) was the largest competitor in the natural hair care products market, with a 7.94% share of the market. P&G's growth strategy focuses on enhancing its business activities through strategic collaborations and partnerships. For instance, in June 2018, P&G's Herbal Essences brand partnered with the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, England, to bring cutting edge botanical science to its line-up of conditioners and shampoos. The partnership aims at offering hair care products with natural botanical ingredients.

Natural Hair Care Products Market Segments

The global natural hair care products market is segmented -

1) By Product Type: Shampoos, Conditioners, Oils and Serum, Gel and Wax, Hair Color, Others

2) By Gender: Men, Women, Others

3) By Price Category: High or Premium, Medium, Low

4) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

