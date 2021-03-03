Vegan Ice Cream Market to Reach $ 601.21 Mn, Globally, by 2024 at Almost 7% CAGR: Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - Bliss Unlimited LLC, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Wells Enterprises Inc., and Others

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Ice Cream Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The vegan ice cream market is expected to grow by USD 601.21 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

Vegan Ice Cream Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The expanding global vegan population base is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.

More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market-industry-analysis

What our reports offer:

How businesses can stay relevant

What values are driving customer loyalty

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Vegan Ice Cream Market: Product Landscape

The increasing trend of snacking at home is helping propel the demand for take-home vegan ice creams. In line with this, players are coming up with new products in the take-home vegan ice cream segment. The increasing demand for take-home vegan ice creams is primarily due to a rise in the number of special occasions at homes, like house parties, where ice cream is consumed as a snack or dessert item. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the artisanal segment.

Vegan Ice Cream Market: Geographic Landscape

North America was the largest vegan ice cream market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The strong presence of key vendors, growing demand for vegan food, and rising disposable incomes will significantly drive vegan ice cream market growth in this region over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a crucial market for vegan ice cream in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

Companies Covered:

Bliss Unlimited LLC

Danone SA

General Mills Inc .

. Wells Enterprises Inc.

Happy Cow Ltd.

McDonald Corp.

Nestle SA

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Unilever Group

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market by Usage and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The commercial ice cream freezers market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Chocolate Flavor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The chocolate flavors market size has the potential to grow by USD 109.88 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Take home - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Impulse - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bliss Unlimited LLC

Danone SA

General Mills Inc .

. Wells Enterprises Inc.

Happy Cow Ltd.

McDonald Corp.

Nestle SA

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Unilever Group

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page:https://www.technavio.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

