Vegan Ice Cream Market to Reach $ 601.21 Mn, Globally, by 2024 at Almost 7% CAGR: Technavio | Featuring Key Vendors - Bliss Unlimited LLC, Danone SA, General Mills Inc., Wells Enterprises Inc., and Others
Mar 03, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Vegan Ice Cream Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The vegan ice cream market is expected to grow by USD 601.21 million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES
The expanding global vegan population base is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as product recalls will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market-industry-analysis
What our reports offer:
- How businesses can stay relevant
- What values are driving customer loyalty
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Vegan Ice Cream Market: Product Landscape
The increasing trend of snacking at home is helping propel the demand for take-home vegan ice creams. In line with this, players are coming up with new products in the take-home vegan ice cream segment. The increasing demand for take-home vegan ice creams is primarily due to a rise in the number of special occasions at homes, like house parties, where ice cream is consumed as a snack or dessert item. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the artisanal segment.
Vegan Ice Cream Market: Geographic Landscape
North America was the largest vegan ice cream market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The strong presence of key vendors, growing demand for vegan food, and rising disposable incomes will significantly drive vegan ice cream market growth in this region over the forecast period. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a crucial market for vegan ice cream in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.
Companies Covered:
- Bliss Unlimited LLC
- Danone SA
- General Mills Inc.
- Wells Enterprises Inc.
- Happy Cow Ltd.
- McDonald Corp.
- Nestle SA
- Tofutti Brands Inc.
- Unilever Group
- Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Commercial Ice Cream Freezers Market by Usage and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The commercial ice cream freezers market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.79 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Chocolate Flavor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The chocolate flavors market size has the potential to grow by USD 109.88 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Force Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Take home - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Impulse - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Artisanal - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bliss Unlimited LLC
- Danone SA
- General Mills Inc.
- Wells Enterprises Inc.
- Happy Cow Ltd.
- McDonald Corp.
- Nestle SA
- Tofutti Brands Inc.
- Unilever Group
- Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report Page:https://www.technavio.com/report/vegan-ice-cream-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article