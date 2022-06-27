"Vegan Juvexin Is Going to be the Next Big Thing in Hair Care" Experts Claim

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With every new discovery, the hair industry sets the bar higher, such as the world of hair care thrived after the introduction of keratin treatments. Since then, industry leaders, such as GK Hair worked year after year on the development and enhancement of the performance of its keratin smoothing treatments, which led to the discoveries of Juvexin, Vegan Juvexin, and driving the brand to house the No. 1 worldwide hair taming system. But here arises a question that is talk of the town lately: Is keratin vegan?

Vegan Juvexin Is Going To be The Next Big Thing In Hair Care

Well, the answer is no. Keratin is obtained through wool, fur, nails, claws, and horns. So, it can't be vegan. We looked to science for innovations in plant-based proteins to create an alternative option without compromising on the results that we have come to love, and found a power packed plant-based protein blend called Juvexin V2.

"Protein has many types; we cannot limit ourselves only to keratin if we need a vegan solution for it," said one of the experts. "The purpose of keratin is to revive the hair, to bring back its health, and that's exactly what Juvexin V2 does."

The blend of Juvexin V2 has been used in many GK Hair products, along with Vegan Taming treatments in the hair care industry. This has our hair experts claiming that Juvexin V2 might be one of the next big things in the realm of hair care.

"Those who struggle with their hair in terms of frizz and dryness have a hard time. Now that we have a plant-based solution, all can benefit from it."

That being said, one can never be sure of the possible evolutions in the hair care industry in the upcoming years, but one thing is for sure: Juvexin V2 is definitely something the world of hair care hasn't seen before, and hence, is going to be the next big thing in the industry.

