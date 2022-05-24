Vegan, Keto, Gluten-Free Snack Company Launches Brownie Bites

"Finally, there's a snack parents can give their kids and not feel guilty…"

MIAMI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topping Amazon's new product release, Latina women-owned 2FIT BRANDS has introduced a third healthy snack to their popular product line.

Brownie Bites, a twist on a traditional brownie, are not only vegan, keto and gluten free. They contain low sugar (1g), net carbs (3g), MCT oil, and are sweetened with Stevia. https://www.2fitbrands.com/products/brownie-bites-6-per-pouch

The brownies are 2FITBRANDS' latest addition to Chocolate Peanut Butter, Vanilla Crunch and 2FIT sample pack.

One of the fastest-growing healthy snack food firms, in just three years 2FITBRANDS has gone from kitchen tables to Amazon sales that grew 830% from last year, according to Colombian-born entrepreneurs Nathalia Rojas and Marcela Charry. https://www.2fitbrands.com/

"People are loving the products and you can find our Chocolate Peanut Butter and Vanilla Crunch Protein Bars at Life Time health clubs around the country. We have also been a top seller on Amazon," Rojas said. "We let our products prove themselves, and our customers' taste buds love them.

"We are especially pleased with how much people are liking our Brownie Bites. Kids love them. We get notes from parents that there's finally a snack they can give their kids and not feel guilty since they are sweetened with Stevia and stay away from sugar alcohols and refined sugar. It's a product that not only tastes good, but has a very balanced nutritional chart."

Rojas and Charry, the women behind 2FIT BRANDS, started preparing healthy snacks from their own kitchens. The duo began collaborating in 2017. They found a ready-made customer base when they launched their vegan snack company in 2019 with Vanilla Crunch and Chocolate Peanut Butter.

The company picked up Lifetime health clubs as a nationwide client in late 2019, but began selling online and became an instant sensation.

"Our competitors are spending a lot on marketing to compete with us and we were not even a 10th of their size. That means our product is amazing and people are enjoying it," their women said.

Their plans for the future will focus on providing more options within the vegan snack space and making sure there are ample options for kids.

"We've created Brownie Bites for the whole family to enjoy. Most products have a lot of sugar, and that's not good for kids. 2FIT BRANDS focuses on providing nutritionally balanced products for the entire family," Charry said.

ABOUT 2FIT BRANDS

Officially launched in 2019, 2FITBRANDS is a vegan protein snack food product company based in Washington D.C. with a presence in New York and Miami. Their gluten-free, kosher, high fiber and protein, low sugar and carb snack bars are available through Amazon https://www.amazon.com/2fitbrands

and 2FIT BRANDS https://www.2fitbrands.com/

Colombian-born co-founders Nathalia Rojas and Marcela Charry began their journey in their own U.S. kitchens in 2017. Their aim was to create snacks that are perfectly balanced nutritionally and portable. 2FIT BRANDS officially launched as a company in March 2019. 2FIT BRANDS offers vegan protein bars Vanilla Crunch and Chocolate Peanut Butter and is about to introduce Brownie Bites. Future plans call for more snack products that meet the company's mission to "shake up the vegan lifestyle industry with a focus on providing more options for kids."

Contact:

Maria Paula

+1.202.823.6230

SOURCE 2FIT BRANDS