Vegan Mia Launches Take Your Beauty Back Challenge to Reinvent How People Perceive Beauty

The Challenge is a 28-day online movement to help empower you to reclaim and redefine the very essence of beauty for yourself. You are encouraged to not only redefine beauty, but also put your definition and newfound perspective into practice. You can expect brief daily emails with inspiration and encouragement, including:

"Let's be grateful for every day, every year, and yes, every wrinkle, scar, and stretch mark that graces our bodies."

Journal prompts

Meditations

Visualizations

Thought exercises

And much more…

They will also provide you with resources to explore, such as podcasts, books, blogs, and music.

"We don't sell anti-aging products. We're not 'anti' aging," said Life Schneider, the company's founder. "We are 'pro' health, wellness, and wholeness." While many skincare companies promise that theirs is the Unicorn Product that will turn back the clock and make you look 20 years younger, Vegan Mia rejects that notion and seeks to shine a more honest light on skincare and wellness.

"Aging is a great privilege. Let's be grateful for every day, every year, and yes, every wrinkle, scar, and stretch mark that graces our bodies because they each tell an important part of our unique story," said Life. "They show that we have lived. We've laughed, we've cried, we've loved, we've created, we've fallen down and gotten back up again. Rather than searching for products that promise to erase the record of that journey, let's focus on taking steps to embrace our pasts, our aging, and look for ways to stay healthy and vibrant so that we can enjoy the rest of the journey to the fullest! One important way you can do that is to #takeyourbeautyback."

About Vegan Mia: Vegan Mia is USDA Certified Organic, PETA Certified Cruelty-Free & Vegan, and 1% For The Planet Business Members. Their wellness-driven product line includes serums infused with exotic botanicals, Ayurveda-inspired masks and elixirs, and flower essence hydration mists. The founder, Life Schneider, has over a decade of experience in the natural skincare industry and started Vegan Mia as a way to help soothe her son's severe eczema.

Contact:

Tony Nagy

[email protected]

512-695-5447

https://veganmia.com/a/press-kit

SOURCE Vegan Mia