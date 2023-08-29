Vegan Supplements Market size In North America to grow by USD 768.62 Million from 2021 - 2026 | The increasing demand for natural products drives market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vegan Supplements Market in North America size is expected to increase by USD 768.62 million, at a CAGR of 7.75% from 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by distribution channel and geography with Y-O-Y market growth of 5.71%. The vegan supplements market in North America is driven by the growing awareness and preference for natural products which has led to a rising demand for vegan supplements, particularly those derived from plant-based sources with natural ingredients. Online distribution is set to flourish due to its convenience and cost-effectiveness, driven by higher internet penetration rates in the US. Health-conscious marketing strategies and the trend towards wellness are boosting the market, encouraging companies to create innovative products tailored to specific health needs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vegan Supplements Market in North America 2022-2026

To get insights on the vegan supplement market in North America, download the sample report now

Vegan Supplements Market in North America: Region Analysis

The North American vegan supplements market is experiencing transformative changes due to rising consumer interest in natural and plant-based products for health and wellness. With growing awareness of natural product benefits and online shopping convenience, the market is primed for substantial growth during the forecasted period.

Vegan Supplements Market in North America: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on major companies, including:

Aloha

Canopy Growth Corp.

Danone SA

Deva Nutrition LLC

FORGE Supplements

Future Kind

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Kerry Group Plc

Kikkoman Corp.

Lauras Original Boston Brownies Inc.

Natrol LLC

Nestle SA

NOW Health Group Inc.

NuGo Nutrition

PepsiCo Inc.

Vital Amine Inc.

Wonder Laboratories

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings, download the sample report here

Vegan Supplements Market in North America: Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

During the projected period, the online segment's market share for vegan supplements in North America is set to significantly grow. Online retailers benefit from cost savings and offer customers convenience, allowing them to compare a wide range of products from their homes. The US, with its rapid Internet penetration, will drive the growth of the vegan supplements market through online platforms.

By Geography

US

Canada

Mexico

To more about how segmentation affects the market growth or get insight into the market drivers, trends, and challenges, buy the report

Related Reports

Vegan Food Market: The vegan food market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.07% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 20,034.3 million. This vegan food market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (dairy alternative, meat alternative, and eggs and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Vegan Eggs Market: The vegan eggs market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.28% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 910.56 million. This vegan eggs market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (liquid, powder, and egg shaped), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio