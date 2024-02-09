VEGAN SUSHI SENSATION NIKU NASHI REOPENS TODAY

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold onto your chopsticks, Los Angeles! Get ready for an explosion of flavor as Niku Nashi, hailed as the undisputed champion of Vegan Sushi by Angelino magazine, returns to the city's culinary scene today with a triumphant comeback.

Having bid farewell to its iconic location inside APB at the end of December, Niku Nashi left a void in the hearts of food enthusiasts across the city. Niku Nashi is back, and it's here to redefine the at home or office vegan dining experience.

Now available exclusively for delivery through Uber Eats, Postmates, Grub Hub and DoorDash, Niku Nashi's plant-based menu is within reach once again. From Tuesday to Sunday, indulge in a symphony of flavors meticulously crafted from their kitchen in the heart of trendy Melrose Avenue, from 11:30 AM to 9 PM.

Partnering with Ole Tsoy, the former sous chef at Niku Nashi who recently opened her Barcelona sushi sensation Kakkoi Sushi in LA, Niku Nashi promises an unparalleled experience.

Last October, Niku Nashi co-hosted a fundraiser with APB in support of Support + Feed, with Grammy award winner Billie Eilish, in attendance. It's moments like these that showcase Niku Nashi's dedication to making a positive impact beyond the dining table.

Exclusively in Postmates, Uber Eats, Grub Hub and Door Dash, search for "Kakkoi Sushi," and view the Niku Nashi Vegan Sushi menu.

With the kitchen team eager to get back to work, Super Bowl Sunday is destined to be an extravaganza of taste and excitement!

